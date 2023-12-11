Jada Pinkett credits Oscar ‘holy slap’ for saving her marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith, has revealed that her marriage was rescued by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony.

She acknowledged that, in an interview with the Daily Mail that was published on Saturday.

Jada refers to the event as the “holy slap” since “so many positive things came after it.”

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” she told the outlet. “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

The “Matrix” star went on to reveal that she “nearly didn’t even attend” the awards show, but added she’s “glad” she did.

The “Bad Boys” actor, 55, stormed onto the stage at the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022 and punched Rock, 58, in the face after the comedian joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

At the time, Rock made a comparison between Demi Moore from the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane” and herself, citing her alopecia diagnosis as the reason for her shaved head.

Smith was barred from Academy activities for ten years after the controversial event.

Vanguard News