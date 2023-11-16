Jada Pinkett denies gay allegations against Will Smith, threatens legal action

Jada Pinkett has threatened legal action against Brother Bilaal who accused her estranged husband, Will Smith of having sexual intercourse with popular American actor, Duane Martin.

Bilaal, who claims to be Smith’s friend of 40 years and his former assistant, told the Unwine With Tasha K podcast that he walked in on Smith and Martin having sex during the time of Fresh Prince’s filming.

Reaction to the allegations during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show on Wednesday, Jada Pinkett described it as ridiculous, malicious and salacious.

“We’re going to take legal action,” the 52-year-old said.

“It’s one thing to have your opinion on somebody versus making up salacious, malicious stories,” Pinkett Smith said, calling the allegations “ridiculous”.