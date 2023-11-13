Osimhen has paid his dues, should leave Napoli, says Mikel Obi

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has urged his compatriot, Victor Osimhen, to leave Napoli if he wants to be a top player.

The 36-year-old stated during The Obi One podcast that Osimhen has paid his dues to the Naples-based club and should move in the summer if he wants to compete with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

He said, “I think his future lies elsewhere, and he should move in the summer, not in January. He has to move on if he wants to be in the top league; he’s paid his dues for Napoli, and he should move on to achieve greater things, and he will do that if he goes to the Premier League.

“I think he needs more time; he needs to be polished. Last season, he’s been close, and he’s coming in at the top striker level. In a few years, he will be competing with Haaland.

“When you look at Erling Haaland this season, he came in second in the Ballon d’Or, and obviously he’s the number one striker, and Victor is not far off.

Speaking during the interview, Mikel stated that the 24-year-old shares some similarities with Ivorian and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and tells him he’s needed at the West London club.

His words: “He’s more like Didier Drogba than Emmanuel Adebayor. He’s got the arrogance and the personality; when he walks into the dressing room, you’ll feel his presence, and you will see the similarities with Didier.

“….Next season, I know you are going to come to Chelsea, man. I am telling you, I’m going to be the agent to broker that deal.”

“I’m going to make sure that happens. We have been crying out for someone like you since Drogba left the club”.

Osimhen’s current contract with Napoli will expire in 2025.