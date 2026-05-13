Real Madrid target Osimhen as Mourinho sets terms for Bernabeu return

Osimhen

Real Madrid have reportedly placed Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen on their summer shortlist as the club draws closer to appointing Jose Mourinho as their next head coach.

The Spanish giants are preparing for a major rebuild after a turbulent campaign with the Portuguese manager already identifying the Nigerian international as the forward he wants to spearhead his attack.

Mourinho has long admired Osimhen. The pair first crossed paths in Serie A when the striker was at Napoli and Mourinho managed AS Roma. He has previously likened Osimhen to Didier Drogba, the powerful forward he signed during his spell at Chelsea.

Madrid believe Osimhen’s arrival would allow Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr to operate more dangerously in aerial situations, where both are considered most dangerous.

Meanwhile, talks over Mourinho’s potential return to Real Madrid are underway. According to reports, the coach has outlined two key conditions before agreeing to take the job. Initial contact has been made between his long-time agent Jorge Mendes and Madrid’s hierarchy, although negotiations are expected to intensify only after the domestic season in Spain and Portugal end. Mourinho is currently in charge of Benfica, and it is said to be open to a return to the Bernabeu.

His first demand concerns influence over recruitment. Mourinho wants a strong voice in identifying areas that require strengthening. During his first stint in Madrid, he played a major role in the arrivals of Luka Modric, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira. He expects similar authority if he returns.

The second condition focuses on the club’s internal structure. Mourinho wants full respect for the coaching staff’s autonomy and minimal interference from outside the dressing room. The stance follows Vinicius Jr. and former coach Xabi Alonso.