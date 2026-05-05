Chelsea angry at me – Mikel Obi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has explained why some Chelsea supporters have turned against him, insisting that his criticism of the club comes from a place of concern and love rather than hatred.

Speaking on a recent episode of his ObiOne Podcast, the former Super Eagles captain said he understands why some people associated with the club may be unhappy with his comments about Chelsea’s current situation, but maintained that he only wants to see the club regain its identity and direction.

“The club can be angry at me as much as they want, which I know they do,” Mikel said.

“But I am only saying this from a good place. I want the players, sporting directors and owners to know this. I just keep saying that I want to see the club continue being successful.”

The former midfielder added that remaining silent about the club’s struggles would mean accepting the current state of affairs.

“If I keep my mouth shut, it means that I am happy with what’s going on. I am not saying they should win all games ; I only want to see some level of direction, that we are moving forward and we are doing well,” he stated.

Mikel Obi, who won multiple trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, also lamented what he described as the disappearance of Chelsea’s traditional identity and winning mentality.

“The DNA of the club is gone. This is not the Chelsea I used to know,” he said.

According to him, the club’s heavy investment in young players must be balanced with experienced figures who understand Chelsea’s culture and expectations.

“That is why when bring in new players and exciting players, you need a voice and someone who’s experienced enough to tell new signings what the club represents,” he added.

Chelsea’s season has remained inconsistent despite major spending in recent transfer windows. The Blues have struggled to establish stability under pressure, with mixed results leaving supporters frustrated over the team’s performances and long-term direction.

This season, the club has sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, while it sought for stability. In the process, the club was knocked out in the Champions League round of 16 and now sit 9th on the league table, and have only scored once in the last six premier league games.

Mikel, however, insisted his comments should not be viewed as attacks on the club, but rather as concerns from someone deeply connected to Chelsea’s success and history.