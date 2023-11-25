Okaybless fires on with coming EP

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Ochele Okopi Blessed a.k.a Okaybless is not ready to slow down . He’s working round the clock to release his EP, after he recently dropped his new single, “Ase.”

Okaybless hails from Benue State, but grew up in Lagos, where he had his primary and secondary school education.

In a chat with our reporter, the rising singer described his new single “Ase’ as a celebration song which contains prayers for prosperity in the lives of people in their day-to-day daily activities.”

Signed to Stondorc Record Label, Okeybless said his mission is to continue to honour God in whatever he does,while promising to take the country’s music scene to a new heights by releasing evergreen songs.

“I hope to take talented artists to a new level in their careers.

According to the singer, his uniqueness and style of music gives him an edge over other artists as he’s optimistic that he would hold his own in the music industry. As a matter of fact, his manager, Oladayo Oladimeji Fapohuna is concluding plans for Okeybless to embark on a broadcast tour of Lagos and Port Harcourt. Also, he’s expected to perform at a show in Abuja next month.