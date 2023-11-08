Northern Elders worry over Dangote, Rabiu rift

Urge Matawalle, Gov Lawal to sheath sword

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over the ongoing rift between the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and called on the politicians to embrace peace.

NEF also said it’s disturbed by the cold war between renowned businessmen of Northern extraction, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Rabiu of BUA Company.



The Northern elders alleged that that the development was affecting the region’s economic and political stability.

According to NEF, “the current conflicts between Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu over cement prices, as well as the conflict of interest between Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and Defense Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle, are exacerbating the challenges faced by the Northern region in terms of security and the economy.”

“In light of this, NEF calls on the leaders involved in the conflicts to exercise restraint in the interest of the region. We also call on all leaders and stakeholders in the North to intervene by facilitating a reconciliation meeting among all the parties. It is essential specifically, for the two leaders of Zamfara, Lawal and Matawalle to exercise restraint and maturity, and foster a spirit of unity and collaboration against the daunting insecurity in the state.

“The challenges faced by Zamfara require a collective effort, and it is only through working together that we can overcome them. Engaging in unnecessary conflicts and grandstanding only diverts attention from the real issues at hand and hinders progress in the search for collective and coordinated action.”

“The people of the state are already burdened with numerous challenges, including insecurity, poverty, and a struggling economy. As leaders, it is our duty to alleviate these burdens and provide a better future for our citizens. However, by engaging in conflicts among ourselves, we are wasting valuable time and resources that could be better utilized in addressing these pressing issues “

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday issued by Professor Ango Abdullahi ,Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

According to NEF, Dangote and Abdussamad are both eminent business leaders and respected elders of the North should be in the forefront of setting exemplary conducts for the benefit of the entire region.

Prof Ango said by fostering greater understanding and avoiding unnecessary conflicts, leaders can create a stable environment conducive to peace-building, progress, and development which will contribute to the overall stability and prosperity of the Northern region.

“As concerned elders of the North, and in recognition of the reality that the misunderstanding by these critical segments of the Northern leadership is undeniably not in the best tradition of the Northern culture and values, the NEF has resolved to engage the parties on all sides individually and collectively for final resolution of the various misunderstandings”.

“Meanwhile, we urge the conflicting parties to reconsider their ongoing conflicts and refocus on the common goal of securing and improving the lives of the people of the North by restraining themselves and their proxies or against from going further with the media crossfire.”

“NEF deems it imperative for leaders to prioritize unity and collaboration over personal conflicts. The challenges faced by the North require a united front, and it is only through collective action that we can overcome them. Let us set aside our differences and work towards a stable and prosperous future for the people of Zamfara State and the entire Northern region.”

“The Northern Elders Forum will continue to monitor the development as it unfolds, hoping that the leaders will reclaim their statesmanship by exercising greater restraint for the interest of the region “