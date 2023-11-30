Nobody’s forging Akeredolu’s signature to loot state – Ondo Govt

Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa

…as Dep Gov presides over Exco meeting

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Government has denied allegations that the signature of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was being forged by certain persons in order to loot the state treasury.

The commissioner for information and orientation in Ondo State, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju dismissed this allegation while briefing newsmen after the over-five-hour State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Thursday.

Ondo state deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, earlier today (Thursday), presided over the Exco meeting, three months after a political crisis erupted in the state.

The exco meeting is coming after the resolution of the political wrangling between the deputy governor and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu by President Bola Tinubu.

Ademola-Olateju, said they have embraced peace and abided by the resolutions reached with the President, Bola Tinubu.

According to her, “the governor still attends to files. Two documents surfaced online with different signatures purportedly belonging to Governor Akeredolu.

She declared that “nobody is forging Mr. Governor’s signature’. The two files she sent to Governor Akeredolu were approved and returned to her.

The commissioner added that other “issues discussed at the meeting were the resolutions to the crisis, which were reached at the meeting of the gladiators with President Bola Tinubu last Friday in Abuja.

“We discussed the key decisions (resolutions reached at the meeting with the president): that there must be peace, that the status quo must remain, that there would be no dissolution of the exco members, that the deputy governor should write an undated letter of resignation, that the House of Assembly must not be tampered with, and that the party executive must remain. We all agree to embrace peace.”

“Among other decisions made at the meeting, the commissioner raised the issue of the distribution of palliatives to the people of the state.

She confirmed that “1200 bags of rice had been distributed to the people in each of the 18 local government areas of the state, while the local governments with a larger population got more.

“In the second tranche of the palliatives, we have distributed garri, beans, and other local foodstuffs perculliar to the people of the state.

“Pensioners have been receiving N10,000 since August. We have arranged with the First Bank to pay the people their money through their wallets.

The commissioner added that “agreement has been reached with the labour. We would start paying the N35,000 wage allowance as of this month.