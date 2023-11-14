NLC, TUC, affiliates shut down Kebbi

NLC President Ajaero

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The organised labour in Kebbi state, following directive from the National headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its counterpart the Trade Unions Congress, TUC, on Tuesday grounded all economic activities in Kebbi state.

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state branch chairman of NLC, Comrade Murtala Usman said that their decision to join the ongoing nationwide indefinite strike was born out of the fact that organised labour is a family therefore an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Hence our reason to halt all economic activities in Kebbi state to ensure justice is done to our amiable leader, Ajearo, who was unjustly manhandled by suspected security agencies for pressing demands of workers in Imo state.

He added all labour affliates like NANNM (National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives), Judiciary Staff Union, JUSUN, and all other unions have complied with directive shutting offices and social facilities.

“Kebbi state remains shut till further directives from our mother union to do otherwise. So I urge Nigerians and the people of the state to cooperate with us as we struggle to ensure demands of Nigerians are met,” he added.

Offices in the state wore ghost looks as they had been vacated by workers in compliance with the ongoing strike which is not just about the NLC President, but already existing huge labour demands before the federal government.