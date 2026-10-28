Plane reportedly carrying Bolsonaro stops briefly in Ecuador

(FILES) Brazil’s right-wing Senator and Liberal Party (PL) presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro arrives with his wife Fernanda at Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport during Brazil’s presidential runoff election in Brasilia, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. Defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro was on his way to Ecuador after fleeing Brazil, Argentina’s government said on October 28, 2026. Bolsonaro entered Argentina the night before before boarding a flight to Ecuador, the country’s National Directorate of Migration said on X. (Photo by Evaristo SA / AFP)

The plane that Argentine authorities say is carrying defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro made a brief stop in Ecuador on Wednesday, AFP journalists saw.

Argentina’s government said Bolsonaro boarded a private flight operated by the company Baires Fly S.A. bound for the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, with his wife and two daughters after arriving in Argentina on Tuesday night, despite a court order banning his exit.

According to data from the Flightradar24 website, the Baires Fly flight took off just after midnight (0300 GMT) on Wednesday from the Argentine town of Puerto Iguazu in the country’s northeast.

That flight landed in Guayaquil shortly before 4:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) before taking off again, AFP journalists and Flightradar24 data confirmed.

Bolsonaro’s final destination is unknown, but the US State Department said it would issue visas to the senator and his family.

AFP