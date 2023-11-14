NLC strike records partial compliance in Lagos

….We ‘ve instructed workers to comply – Union chair, Sesi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, commenced on Tuesday, with partial compliance from Lagos State workers as offices remained open for normal activities.

The strike did not have much effect at the Lagos State Secretariat where workers were seen going about their regular business.

However, some residents have expressed their frustration over the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu among others.

However, the secretariat gate was open to workers and visitors, and the turnout of workers was significantly low compared to other workdays. Only a few workers, mostly senior cadres were seen idling in the offices with no significant effect. Activities on low ebb.

Bank within the state secretariat on Tuesday, also open for business with customers seen entering and exiting the bank premises.

Both public and private schools in the metropolis also opened for normal activities. Schools in Egbeda, Ikotun, Ikeja, Agege, and Ketu, among others, carried out the academic exercises.

Some of the workers in the state who reported for work told Vanguard under anonymity, that they were not aware of any directive to stay at home for the strike.

One of the civil servants said, “I reported for work this morning before I was told there was a strike.

“Well from the situation some workers are around for work while others did not show up as you can see. The staff buses arrived with workers this morning because I came to the office in one of the buses.”

Chairperson, NLC, Lagos Chapter, Comrade Funmi Sesi, when contacted, said affected members have been directed to comply with the directive of the National body and anyone found flouting it would be dealt with accordingly.

According to Sesi, “Members from Director’s grade downward have been directed and advised to ensure total compliance to the nationwide strike called by the national body.

“The monitoring team has been mandated to go around offices to ensure strict compliance and anyone seen in the office will be chased out.

“Though, there was no public demonstration or protest the workers were asked to stay off work and stay at their respective homes pending further directive.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds and ensure total compliance.”

.FG urges Labour to obey court order, shun resort to self-help

Also, there is a subsisting court order directing NLC not to embark on strike.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has asked the NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, to obey the court order restraining them from embarking on a strike action.

The unions announced that the strike would commence by midnight on Tuesday.

The planned nationwide strike is a protest against the alleged brutality of Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Kamarudeen Ogundele, AGF’s spokesperson, said going ahead with the strike action would amount to contempt of court.

“We wish to remind the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress that there is a subsisting court order stopping the unions and their affiliates from embarking on the strike,” the statement reads.

“The interim order was granted on November 10 by the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice B. B. Kanyip.

“The unions have been served the court order and, therefore, must surrender themselves to the authority of the court which is already seized with the facts of the case.

“Any action taken contrary to the order will be tantamount to contempt of court.

“We use this medium to urge the unions to respect the court order and adhere to the principle of the rule of law. There is no need to resort to self-help.

“We urge workers to report for duties and not to entertain any fear as their safety is guaranteed and will be protected within the ambit of the law.”

Recall that President Tinubu announced in his inaugural speech on May 29 that “fuel subsidy is gone,” leading to fuel prices more than tripling nationwide and a rising cost of living.

The NLC declared the warning strike, saying it was in protest against the attack on its President How Ajaero in Imo State recently, as well as the Federal Government’s failure to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The labour union is accusing the Federal Government of failure to meet up with the implementation of some of the resolutions from previous meetings with the government.

On August 2, organised labour protested what it described as the anti-people policies of the administration of President Tinubu.

The NLC, TUC, and their affiliate unions had demonstrated in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and several states, including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, and Edo.