NITP charges FG to implement sustainable environmental policies

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has advised the Federal government to implement policies that would promote good environmental standards.

This is to improve the living conditions of all Nigerians.

The National President of NITP, Nathaniel M. Atebije, advised at the event to commemorate the 2023 World Town Planners Day, in Abuja.

According to the President: “This special day, November 8, every year has been set aside to commemorate the important role of urban and regional planning in defining the shape, structure, components and size of our cities and communities to create organized, livable communities.

“It gained full recognition when in 1949 late Professor Carlos Maria della Paolera strongly advocated the need to encourage community planning by paying heed to environmental factors involved in growing human settlements”.

He reiterated the urgent need for the federal government to establish an urban and regional planning commission, as well as the Ministry of Urban and Regional Planning and also provide town planners with the opportunity to deliver their full potential and create liveable, resilient and sustainable cities.

The theme for this year’s commemoration, “Learn Globally, Apply Locally”, according to him, is most apt given the endemic challenges of non-application or misapplication of international best practices. It focuses on the value of learning from planning and its cultures globally, fostering innovative, sustainable, and equitable solutions to address local challenges.

He lamented that: “Physical planning in Nigeria has suffered a lot of setbacks because of lack of application of experiences gained from other parts of the world where development thoughts are wholesomely conceived and implemented for the benefit of all members of the community.

“It does appear that inherent policies and solutions can be modified and remodelled, to address local planning problems.

“Nigeria moves in vicious circles, wasting budgets on contracts entered into without adequate preparations for effective execution. Human settlements are characterised by poor layout, inadequate infrastructure, urban sprawl, squatter colonies, slums, traffic congestion, poor waste management, flooding, loss of biodiversity, the menace of epidemics, insecurity and a whole gamut of inconveniences which make the cities places of frustration rather than satisfaction”.

He further reiterated that benefits abound in the implementation of planning policies, some of which include but are not limited to the correction of errors of land uses in the past but also to propose better organisation and utilisation of land resources to ensure safety, economy, aesthetics and good health in the places of abode, work and recreation.

According to a statement signed by Dr David Olawale, Atebije said the difference between Nigeria and other nations where services are delivered efficiently is the lack of governance.

“Where governance is obtained, structures and processes are designed to ensure accountability, transparency, responsiveness, rule of law, stability, equity and inclusiveness, empowerment, and broad-based participation.

“City affairs would be administered through the norms, values and rules; and public affairs are managed to ensure transparency and inclusiveness. Through good governance, systems are set, under which management and administrative apparatus will operate.

“As we commemorate the World Town Planning Day today, it is important to emphasize again that planning is the principal instrument of survival and wellbeing.

“We either plan or perish. Lack of planning is the root cause of doom and blight. We also reiterate that the legal and institutional frameworks we have in Nigeria are insufficient and inadequate to deliver the livable cities we desire. They cannot enable us to achieve the global sustainable development goals.

“We need to go the way of the rest of the world to make it a better place to live than we met it. We, therefore, call on the government to improve on the legal instruments, create required structures, initiate appropriate planning actions, engage the right professionals, remunerate workers adequately, train and retrain staff in establishments, equip planning agencies both for planning and control, partnership of the public with the private sector practitioners, provide sufficient funding and political will,” he noted.