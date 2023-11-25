Newcastle hammer Chelsea 4-1

Two goals in as many second-half minutes helped Newcastle United to a 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton scored in the 60th and 61st minutes, the second after a big Thiago Silva error, to take Newcastle up to sixth and give them a fifth successive home win in the Premier League.

Chelsea had cancelled out Alexander Isak’s opener through a stunning Raheem Sterling free-kick in the first half, but could not come from behind for a second time after Reece James was sent off in the 73rd minute for two bookable offences.

Anthony Gordon scored a late fourth for Newcastle to add to his assist earlier in the match.

How the match unfolded

Newcastle welcomed Isak back from injury, and on his first start since 8 October, the Swede scored after just 13 minutes. He beat Robert Sanchez from close range after a defence-splitting pass by Lewis Miley, who, at 17 years and 208 days old became the sixth-youngest player to assist a Premier League goal, after Aaron Lennon, Wayne Rooney, Jonathan Leko, Cesc Fabregas and Jordon Ibe.

Chelsea, who left Moises Caicedo on the bench and gave Benoit Badiashile a first start of the Premier League season, levelled on 23 minutes. Sterling won a free-kick and picked himself up to take it, bending in a stunner.

Joelinton had a huge chance to put Newcastle back ahead but headed Kieran Trippier’s corner wide of the goal with Sanchez stranded, one of the biggest misses of the season so far.

Newcastle United’s Brazilian striker #07 Joelinton (L) celebrates scoring the team’s third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on November 25, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Nick Pope then denied Enzo Fernandez before Trippier crashed a free-kick against the crossbar as the match stayed 1-1 at half-time.

But Newcastle took the match away from their visitors just after the hour mark, when Lascelles headed in his first Premier League goal for over two years, from Gordon’s cross, before Joelinton scored almost immediately from the restart.

Cole Palmer passed back to Thiago Silva, who got his feet caught up and allowed Joelinton to score a one v one with Sanchez.

Chelsea captain James was given a red card in the 73rd minute, making a mistake of his own to give possession to Gordon before bringing the winger down and receiving a second yellow card.

To make matters worse, Marc Cucurella was booked for dissent for his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning both of Chelsea’s full-backs will miss the home match against Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.

Newcastle rubbed salt into Chelsea’s wounds when Gordon added a goal to his assist, striking into the far-right corner after a pass by Miguel Almiron.

It means Newcastle have 23 points, four behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea stay 10th, with 16 points.

CREDIT: Premier League