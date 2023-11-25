Meghan Markle accuses royal family members of ‘racist’ comments in new book

Meghan Markle has accused two members of the royal household of making racist comments in a new bombshell book.

Journalist Omid Scobie writes in “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” that the Duchess of Sussex wrote private letters to King Charles III, in which she named the two people who took part in those “conversations,” per an advance copy obtained by Page Six.

Markle, 42, first revealed that a member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin color in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” the former “Suits” star claimed.

When Winfrey, 69, pushed back, “About how dark your baby is going to be?,” the duchess, who is half-Black, replied, “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.”

Harry, 39, refused to elaborate more on the matter later in the interview, but the bombshell made waves in the media.

Prince William defended his family at the time and said the royals were “very much not a racist family.”

A report in April claimed that Markle had corresponded with Charles, 75, via a letter about the royal family’s alleged “unconscious bias.” She also named the person who made the controversial comments about Archie’s skin.

However, Scobie’s new book reveals for the first time that a second party was involved.

It is not known, though, whether the other person is also a member of the royal family or someone who simply works for the family, but it is confirmed that they are somehow part of the royal household.

Scobie, 42, claims he knows who the individuals are, but he is unable to name them due to the laws in the United Kingdom, which “prevent [him] from reporting who they were.”

In “Endgame,” therefore, the two people who allegedly made the racist remarks are not disclosed.

Since the explosive interview with Winfrey, Harry has seemingly backtracked on the stance that anyone in his family may be racist.

The “Spare” author said in an interview with ITV in January, “The difference between racism and unconscious bias … the two things are different.

“Once it’s been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you have an opportunity to learn and grow from that … otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

“Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” will be released Tuesday.