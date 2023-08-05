Royal Family keeps mum on Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, but has to receive well wishes from the royal family on social media.

According to a report in Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her special day by going to see the “Barbie” movie with some friends, sans husband Prince Harry.

While Meghan received birthday wishes from her friends and fans on social media, Harry’s family noticeably opted to remain mum on Aug 4.

For her 41st birthday last year, the royals, including Prince William and Princess Kate, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla, all publicly shared birthday messages for Meghan on social media.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” read a tweet from the official account for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022 alongside a snap of the mom of two.

Meanwhile, The Clarence House account — an account that was used for Charles and Camilla prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II — tweeted out the same picture of Meghan with a birthday message.

But, they did not do the same this year.

Meghan’s snug follows suit of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, did not receive public messages from any of the royals this year when she turned two on June 4.

Tensions had reached an all-time high after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the Firm in 2020.

The couple’s move to the US sparked several high-publicity projects such as their six-part Netflix documentary, their bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry’s protocol-shattering memoir, “Spare.”

It is believed that Charles is the only senior member of the royal family who maintains contact with the Sussexes.

The monarch also reportedly snubbed the Sussexes from the Royal Family’s gathering marking one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.