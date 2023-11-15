LP rejects Diri’s victory, says poll marred by vote-buying, others

By Dapo Akinrefon, Samuel Oyadongha, Emem Idio & Steve Oko

The victory of Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11, election in Bayelsa State, has been kicked against by the Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Udengs Eradiri, noting that he and his team were studying the results and brainstorming on the next line of action.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and its Governorship Candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, had on Monday, also rejected the result.

Eradiri, in a press conference held at his campaign secretariat in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday, said the election was held against the cardinal principles, laid-down procedures and ground rules that democratic elections to offices especially that of the governor of a state must be free, fair, credible and peaceful.

The LP candidate who was flanked by his running mate, Commodore Benjamin Nathus, retd, and other campaign council and party officials, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe all electoral officers, who participated in the election, regretting that the November 11 Bayelsa election was the most monetized poll in the history of the country.

He said: “The election on Saturday, November 11, was marred by massive and mind-blowing vote-buying. We were shocked that the state government converted all the polling units to market squares and business centres where votes were auctioned, haggled over, bargained for and purchased.

“The government of Douye Diri deliberately weaponised poverty and forced the people to sell their consciences for money at the poll.

“I consider vote-buying a crime against humanity. I cannot engage in vote-buying because it is a demonstration of lack of performance, unpopularity, incompetence, leadership failure and cluelessness on the part of the buyer. How can you bribe people to serve them?

“I am surprised that this government resorted to vote-buying because I have always emphasized on his incompetence. I am only shocked at the level it took the malfeasance to. The state government has added another record to its bag of incompetent achievements making the November 11 Bayelsa election the most monetized poll in the history of the country.”

According to Eradiri, he contested the election to prove a point that the leadership incompetence in the state can be challenged, adding that he has no regrets but happy that he ran for the election as it afforded him the opportunity to go round all the creeks, hamlets, communities to see the suffering of the people and the endemic poverty ravaging them.

“I thank the people of Bayelsa for their support and commend those, who defied the intimidation and rejected inducements to vote for me. They are the real heroes of this election and their votes are the authentic and valid vote cast.

“I wonder why INEC cannot enforce its rules to ensure credible elections in the country. There was intimidation and harassment of voters, violence, bypass of BVAS among other irregularities, which have vitiated whatever results they announced at the collation centre.

“I call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe all electoral officers that participated in the election. Most of them are the reasons for the rampart voter inducement in our country’s election. The commission should investigate the massive monetary inducements that occurred in the Bayelsa election,” Eradiri added.

PDP hails Diri, thanks citizens for massive support

However, the Bayelsa PDP has congratulated Governor Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujadkpo, on their victory, and described the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy and the triumph of the will of the people in their quest to keep their state on the path of continued peace, steady growth and progress. “In a statment by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the party expressed gratitude to elder statesmen, leaders of thought, seasoned politicians irrespective of party affiliation, youths, women, religious and cultural groups and all citizens for their unshaken faith and confidence reposed n Governor Diri through their votes. “The party said: “A new vista of hope for rapid socio-economic development and prosperity beckons. We are certain that with the prevailing climate of peace, love and brotherhood in our beloved state, a glorious new era has just been birthed. We therefore call for more support for the Prosperity Government from all Bayelsans.“”Furthermore, we take this moment to acknowledge and condemn the violent attacks on our teeming supporters by the opposition just as we commend their courage in standing up for democracy as exhibited by a large number of the Bayelsa electorate. ““We are consoled, however, that these sacrifices were not in vain going by the outcome of the election.“”Our party salutes the bold and courageous spirit of the people to vote and defend their votes and for proving that power indeed belonged to the people.“The PDP urged the people of the state to remain united and peaceful at all times as they continue to support the Diri led dministration to deliver on its promises.

Diri’s landslide victory, proof PDP has done well in Bayelsa — BoT chair

Also, former Senate President, and Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP Senator Adolphus Wabara, described Diri’s victory as a sure proof that he had done well in his first tenure.“Senator Wabara who stated this in his congratulatory message to the Governor, said the victory also confirmed the popularity and general acceptance of PDP in the state.“He commended Bayelsa voters for voting massively for the PDP, and standing firm to defend their votes against anti-democratic forces that attempted to subvet the people’s mandate.“According to him, the resilience of the people in defense of their mandate was a strong message that the will of the people can no longer be suppressed by those desperate for power at all cost.“He urged the Governor to use his second tenure to consolidate on the gains of his administration, and further deliver more democracy gains to the people.“Urging the Governor to be magnanimous in victory, Wabara called on those who lost at the poll to accept defeat and support Gov. Diri’s transformation agenda.“Diri won in six out of eight local government areas of the state in the November 11 off-season governorship poll. “He polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat 15 other candidates including his closest rival, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC.“Sylva who won in only two LGAs came second after polling a total of 110,108 votes.

7 political parties congratulate Diri

Meanwhile, seven political parties that took part at the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship election, have congratulated Governor Diri on his re-election.

The political parties through their representatives stated this at a press conference in Yenagoa.“State Chairman of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Mr Edwin Tari, described the election as one of the most peaceful governorship polls in recent times despite the apprehension faced by the people, and commended the electoral umpire for taking the bold step to cancel areas where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, were not used.“He urged all contestants to embrace the result and team up the governor in his bid to deliver his campaign promises to the people, for the benefit of all Bayelsans and residents of the state.“On his part, the State Chairman of the Accord Party, Victor Fisi, frowned at political parties that condemned the electoral umpire after losing elections and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for their efforts in ensuring a smooth election devoid of manipulation or by-passing the BVAS.“Also speaking, State Chairperson, Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Mrs. Peace Oruama while congratulating Governor Diri, said the elections have been won and lost, noting that it was time to move forward. He urged the people of the state to unite and ensure the continuous peace existing in the state.“Chairmen, candidates and agents of the political parties present at the event included Mr. Victor Fisi, Accord Party, Edwin Tari, Action Democratic Party, ADP, Mrs Peace Oruama Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Mr. Victor Ben Boot Party, BP, Mr. Omulala Pius, Action Alliance, AA, Simeon Imomotimi , Zenith Labour Party, ZLP and Chief Rufus Ogoniba of Action Peoples Party, APP.“

Meanwhile, the Director Total Care For Peace and Development Initiative, an non governmental organization, NGO, Comrade Harvart Ededey, has commended security agencies assigned for the elections for carrying out their duties with high professionalism.“Ededey cited the bravery of the security men in Yenagoa Ward 5 Unit 20 where they successfully recovered ballot boxes and other materials snatched by political thugs without any casualty.”

INEC was professional in its conduct, decry violence —Observers

In like manner, a group of election observation partners in the poll have commended the INEC for the professional conduct of the election.

The groups, in a statement by their leaders, applauded the commitment of the electoral umpire in upholding the principles of democracy. It said the election was an improvement on INEC’s performance to ensure that elections in Nigeria meet international standards and requirements.

The election, the groups noted, highlighted increased efficiency at every stage of the electoral process on the part of INEC, thus exceeding the expectations of many Nigerians at the polls.

The groups include the Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth (SING); Women and Youth Empowerment for Global Change Initiative; New Nation Foundation for Global Development; Total Care for Peace and Development Initiative; Citizens Right for Peace and Good Leadership Initiative; Initiative for the Rapid Development of Nigeria; Initiative for Youth Transformation for Positive Change; Women Right and Peace Protection for Initiative for African; Peace Advocate and Voice for the Common Man, and First Massive Literati Foundation.

Their statement read in part: “We, the undersigned election observer groups, having diligently monitored the conduct of the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship election, hereby release this statement to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission for its commendable efforts in ensuring a transparent and credible electoral process.

“The election was marked by a high level of professionalism, dedication, and adherence to electoral guidelines by INEC officials, and we applaud their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy. The smooth conduct of the election is a testament to the strides made in improving the electoral process in Nigeria.

“We would also like to extend our congratulations to Governor Diri on his victory in the governorship election. We believe that his success is a reflection of the will of the people of Bayelsa State, as expressed through their votes.

“However, it is with deep concern that we note certain incidents of violence, particularly in Brass Local Government, during the election. We condemn these acts unequivocally, as they undermine the democratic process and endanger the lives of citizens. In light of this, we call for a thorough investigation and prosecution of all individuals involved in electoral violence, irrespective of their political affiliations.”