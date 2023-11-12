Home » Politics » OFF-SEASON ELECTION » Breaking: INEC declares Hope Uzodimma winner of Imo governorship election
OFF-SEASON ELECTION

November 12, 2023

Breaking: INEC declares Hope Uzodimma winner of Imo governorship election

Breaking: INEC declares Hope Uzodimma winner of Imo governorship election

Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been declared the winner of Imo State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer for Imo State, Prof Abayomi Fashina, announced Uzodimma as the winner.

According to the INEC’s state collation and returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the candidate of the APC, Uzodimma got 540,308 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who came second, polled a total vote of 71,503.

While that of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu came third position with a total number of 64,081 votes.

Meanwhile, below are the results from the 27 local government areas of Imo State as won by Hope Uzodimma:

Njaba LGA

Accredited Voters – 12,098

APC – 8,110
LP – 995
PDP – 2,404

Valid votes  – 11,736
Total votes – 12,030

Owerri North LGA

Registered voters – 134,555
Accredited voters – 18,398

Related News

APC – 8,536
LP – 4,386
PDP – 3,449

Valid votes – 17,440
Total votes cast – 18,016

Nwangele LGA
Registered voters – 55,535
Accredited voters  – 33,259

APC – 29,282
LP – 895
PDP – 2,132

Valid votes – 32,597
Votes cast – 32,959

Owerri Municipal LGA

Registered voters – 134,169
Accredited voters – 11,110

APC – 5,324
LP – 2,914
PDP – 2,180

Valid votes – 10,813
Votes cast – 11,054

Orsu LGA
Accredited voters – 19,139

APC – 18,003
LP – 813
PDP – 624

Valid votes 19,589
Votes cast 19,795

Okigwe LGA
Registered voters – 75,410
Accredited voters – 63,935

APC – 55,585
LP – 2,655
PDP – 1,688

Valid votes – 62,970
Total votes cast – 63,935

Ideato South LGA
Registered voters – 79,361
Accredited voters – 21,935

APC – 16,891
LP – 1,649
PDP – 2,469

Valid votes – 21,370
Total votes cast – 21,650

Onuimo LGA

Registered voters – 36,717
Accredited voters – 18,405

APC – 13,434
LP – 1,753
PDP – 2,676

Valid votes – 18,240
Total votes cast – 18,276

Ngor-Okpala LGA
Registered voters – 102,048
Accredited voters – 22,111

APC – 14,143
LP – 2,716
PDP – 3,451

Valid votes – 21,492
Total votes cast – 22,003

Oru East LGA
Registered voters – 85,080
Accredited voters – 74,324

APC – 67,315
LP – 3,443
PDP – 2,202

Valid votes – 74,286
Total votes cast – 74,290

Isu LGA

Registered voters – 55,203
Accredited voters – 15,974

APC – 11,312
LP – 1,253
PDP – 2,508

Valid votes – 15,776
Total votes cast – 15,932

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 98,887
Accredited voters – 16,097

APC – 8,369
LP – 2,214
PDP – 3,507

Valid votes – 15,353
Total votes cast – 15,878

Nkwerre LGA
Registered voters – 59,926
Accredited voters – 26,993

APC – 22,488
LP – 1,320
PDP – 2,632

Valid votes – 26,764
Total votes cast – 26,906

Aboh Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 111,207
Accredited voters – 16,084

APC – 9,638
LP – 2,455
PDP – 1,724

Valid votes – 15,415
Total votes cast – 15,790

Owerri West LGA
Registered voters – 140,242
Accredited voters – 16,296

APC – 9,205
LP – 2,597
PDP – 3,305

Valid votes – 15,712
Total votes cast – 16,223

Isiala Mbano LGA
Registered voters – 99,076
Accredited voters – 15,911

APC – 10,860
LP – 2,419
PDP – 1,659

Valid votes – 15,202
Total votes cast – 15,531

Obowo LGA
Registered voters – 68,690
Accredited voters – 22,214

APC – 17,514
LP – 3,404
PDP – 712

Total valid votes – 21,907
Total votes cast – 22,171

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 91,272
Accredited – 16,971

APC – 8,473
LP – 3,332
PDP – 2,737

Valid votes – 16,282

Oguta LGA

Registered voters – 95,152
Accredited voters – 64,260

APC – 5,7310
LP – 1,941
PDP – 26,53

Valid votes – 63,675
Total votes cast – 63,947

Ikeduru LGA

Registered voters – 119,987
Accredited voters – 33,662

APC – 22,356
LP – 1,377
PDP – 7,258

Valid votes – 32,183
Total votes cast – 32,712

Ehime Mbano LGA

Registered voters – 79,212
Accredited voters – 13,027

APC – 6,632
LP – 4,958
PDP – 681

Valid votes – 12,484
Total votes cast – 12,782

Orlu LGA

Registered voters – 103,223
Accredited voters – 49,229

APC – 37,614
LP – 2,424
PDP – 3,690

Valid votes – 48,027
Total votes cast – 48,386

Ohaji Egbema LGA

Registered voters – 107,456
Accredited – 21,366

APC – 14,962
LP – 1,506
PDP – 3,694

Valid votes – 20,755
Total votes cast – 21,249

Ideato North LGA

Registered voters – 86,905
Accredited voters – 9,609

APC – 5,271
LP – 1,522
PDP – 2,062

Valid votes – 9,161
Total votes cast – 9,550

Ihitte Uboma LGA

Registered voters – 52,108
Accredited voters – 17,537

APC – 11,099
LP – 2,766
PDP – 3,077

Valid votes – 17,358
Total votes cast – 17,537

Mbaitoli LGA

Registered voters – 153,283
Accredited Voters – 24,186

APC – 12,556
LP – 4,007
PDP – 5,343

Valid votes 23,014
Total votes cast 23,986

Oru West LGA

Accredited voters 42,965

APC – 38,026
LP – 1,867
PDP – 987

Total valid votes – 41,373
Total votes cast – 42,318

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.