Breaking: INEC declares Hope Uzodimma winner of Imo governorship election

Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been declared the winner of Imo State governorship election .

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer for Imo State, Prof Abayomi Fashina, announced Uzodimma as the winner.

According to the INEC’s state collation and returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the candidate of the APC, Uzodimma got 540,308 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who came second, polled a total vote of 71,503.

While that of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu came third position with a total number of 64,081 votes.

Meanwhile, below are the results from the 27 local government areas of Imo State as won by Hope Uzodimma:

Njaba LGA

Accredited Voters – 12,098

APC – 8,110

LP – 995

PDP – 2,404

Valid votes – 11,736

Total votes – 12,030

Owerri North LGA

Registered voters – 134,555

Accredited voters – 18,398

APC – 8,536

LP – 4,386

PDP – 3,449

Valid votes – 17,440

Total votes cast – 18,016

Nwangele LGA

Registered voters – 55,535

Accredited voters – 33,259

APC – 29,282

LP – 895

PDP – 2,132

Valid votes – 32,597

Votes cast – 32,959

Owerri Municipal LGA

Registered voters – 134,169

Accredited voters – 11,110

APC – 5,324

LP – 2,914

PDP – 2,180

Valid votes – 10,813

Votes cast – 11,054

Orsu LGA

Accredited voters – 19,139

APC – 18,003

LP – 813

PDP – 624

Valid votes 19,589

Votes cast 19,795

Okigwe LGA

Registered voters – 75,410

Accredited voters – 63,935

APC – 55,585

LP – 2,655

PDP – 1,688

Valid votes – 62,970

Total votes cast – 63,935

Ideato South LGA

Registered voters – 79,361

Accredited voters – 21,935

APC – 16,891

LP – 1,649

PDP – 2,469

Valid votes – 21,370

Total votes cast – 21,650

Onuimo LGA

Registered voters – 36,717

Accredited voters – 18,405

APC – 13,434

LP – 1,753

PDP – 2,676

Valid votes – 18,240

Total votes cast – 18,276

Ngor-Okpala LGA

Registered voters – 102,048

Accredited voters – 22,111

APC – 14,143

LP – 2,716

PDP – 3,451

Valid votes – 21,492

Total votes cast – 22,003

Oru East LGA

Registered voters – 85,080

Accredited voters – 74,324

APC – 67,315

LP – 3,443

PDP – 2,202

Valid votes – 74,286

Total votes cast – 74,290

Isu LGA

Registered voters – 55,203

Accredited voters – 15,974

APC – 11,312

LP – 1,253

PDP – 2,508

Valid votes – 15,776

Total votes cast – 15,932

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 98,887

Accredited voters – 16,097

APC – 8,369

LP – 2,214

PDP – 3,507

Valid votes – 15,353

Total votes cast – 15,878

Nkwerre LGA

Registered voters – 59,926

Accredited voters – 26,993

APC – 22,488

LP – 1,320

PDP – 2,632

Valid votes – 26,764

Total votes cast – 26,906

Aboh Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 111,207

Accredited voters – 16,084

APC – 9,638

LP – 2,455

PDP – 1,724

Valid votes – 15,415

Total votes cast – 15,790

Owerri West LGA

Registered voters – 140,242

Accredited voters – 16,296

APC – 9,205

LP – 2,597

PDP – 3,305

Valid votes – 15,712

Total votes cast – 16,223

Isiala Mbano LGA

Registered voters – 99,076

Accredited voters – 15,911

APC – 10,860

LP – 2,419

PDP – 1,659

Valid votes – 15,202

Total votes cast – 15,531

Obowo LGA

Registered voters – 68,690

Accredited voters – 22,214

APC – 17,514

LP – 3,404

PDP – 712

Total valid votes – 21,907

Total votes cast – 22,171

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 91,272

Accredited – 16,971

APC – 8,473

LP – 3,332

PDP – 2,737

Valid votes – 16,282

Oguta LGA

Registered voters – 95,152

Accredited voters – 64,260

APC – 5,7310

LP – 1,941

PDP – 26,53

Valid votes – 63,675

Total votes cast – 63,947

Ikeduru LGA

Registered voters – 119,987

Accredited voters – 33,662

APC – 22,356

LP – 1,377

PDP – 7,258

Valid votes – 32,183

Total votes cast – 32,712

Ehime Mbano LGA

Registered voters – 79,212

Accredited voters – 13,027

APC – 6,632

LP – 4,958

PDP – 681

Valid votes – 12,484

Total votes cast – 12,782

Orlu LGA

Registered voters – 103,223

Accredited voters – 49,229

APC – 37,614

LP – 2,424

PDP – 3,690

Valid votes – 48,027

Total votes cast – 48,386

Ohaji Egbema LGA

Registered voters – 107,456

Accredited – 21,366

APC – 14,962

LP – 1,506

PDP – 3,694

Valid votes – 20,755

Total votes cast – 21,249

Ideato North LGA

Registered voters – 86,905

Accredited voters – 9,609

APC – 5,271

LP – 1,522

PDP – 2,062

Valid votes – 9,161

Total votes cast – 9,550

Ihitte Uboma LGA

Registered voters – 52,108

Accredited voters – 17,537

APC – 11,099

LP – 2,766

PDP – 3,077

Valid votes – 17,358

Total votes cast – 17,537

Mbaitoli LGA

Registered voters – 153,283

Accredited Voters – 24,186

APC – 12,556

LP – 4,007

PDP – 5,343

Valid votes 23,014

Total votes cast 23,986

Oru West LGA

Accredited voters 42,965

APC – 38,026

LP – 1,867

PDP – 987

Total valid votes – 41,373

Total votes cast – 42,318