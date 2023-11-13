Bayelsa Election: Diri wins six of eight LGs

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri, is set to be declared winner.

From the results of the Bayelsa State governorship election announced so far, he has won six. There are eight local government areas of the state.

Diri, who had earlier won in Kolokuma/ Opokuma, Sagbama, Yenagoa, Ogbia and Ekeremor Local Government areas when the results were announced yesterday, added Southern Ijaw to his list today.

In Southern Ijaw, Diri polled 24,685 votes to defeat Timipre Sylva of APC, who scored 18,174 votes. Labour Party recorded 119 votes.

Imo and Kogi

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma of APC won his re-election with a landslide victory.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer, Abayomi Fasina, Uzodimma won all the 27 local councils of the state.

He polled 540,308 votes to floor Senator Samuel Anyanwu of PDP, who scored 71,503 votes. Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, LP, polled 64,081 votes.

In Kogi, the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, won.

Details on Diri of Bayelsa State to follow shortly.