Lagos school gets facelift from accounting firm

Renown accounting firm, Kreston Pedabo yesterday in Lagos commissioned the redevelopment of Falomo Junior High School as the organisation pledged commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in the areas of poverty eradication, quality education, gender equality, decent work environment and economic development.

Coming ahead of the company’s 25th anniversary, Pedabo, during the commissioning noted that it was necessary to impact it immediate community with the redevelopment of the block of 2 classrooms, adjoining toilets, and its surrounding appurtenances.

Speaking at the event, which brought together partners of Kreston Pedabo, representative of Lagos District III Tutor–General/Permanent Secretary (TGPS), the school principals, students and members of the community, Managing Consultant at Kreston Pedabo, Albert Folorunsho noted that the renovation of the school is part of the firm’s commitment to quality education.

The school, which he said has been in existence before the organisation started operating in the environment deserves to benefit from the operation of the accounting firm, which majors in auditing, tax and advisory.

Stressing that the renovation was a priority for the company, he pledged that the company would do more and continue its quest across other aspect of the school.

Managing Partner at Pedabo, Ajibade Fashina disclosed that the organisation would be committed to helping nurture the future of the children by constantly sending professionals that would hold classes to educate them and motivate them towards an impactful future.

The organisation, according to him has embarked on multiple CSR initiatives and has in the past five years honed its yearly CSR strategy around economic growth through MSME empowerment, particularly women-owned businesses; capacity building and holistic education interventions across all levels, including young professionals, and general philanthropy where most needed.

Ajibade said the inspiration behind the project is aimed at providing a conducive learning environment for school children, who are the future leaders.

“We started our firm around Norman Williams street, so we have been in this environment for like 25 years. We have a very fond memory of this environment and when we wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary, the thought was that we needed to give back to the society and we were looking for where to build on, then the school came in as the first choice.”

“we employed over 170 professionals, some have backgrounds in Economics, Engineering, while some are Accountants.”

“Virtually all the subjects that they are taking here, we will be having professionals talking to the students from time to time.

“One person will be coming to take them Economics, another person will take them Accounting, another person will take Government and then one person will be coming to take them Mathematics. But we will give that according to our own intellectual skills because what we do in Pedabo is we sell intellectual skills, we do not sell products” Fashina said.

Still at the event, Partner, Olubunmi Kuteyi said the corporate social responsibility activity is a key part of the company’s 25th anniversary.

“We are giving back to society. Most of us who are partners with the firm now obviously went to public schools and then things have turned around. Now everybody wants to go to a private school and we just thought that it is important to put back where we came from.”

“I have seen pictures of students sitting on bear floors receiving lectures, so I think this will boost their moral,” Kuteyi said.

Principal, Falomo Junior High School, Mrs Shobande said the new classrooms would be used as Library and Information Communication Technology (ICT) center.

The District III representative, Alexander Nzekwue promised Kreston Pedabo that the classrooms would be efficiently maximised.