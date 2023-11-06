Kelechi Udegbe, Nollywood star, survives car accident

Popular Nollywood star, Kelechi Udegbe, survived a car accident on Sunday. He made the revelation in an Instagram post.
According to the actor in the post on Sunday night, “With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.
“I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye.
“But God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle and gave me a second chance at life,” the post noted in part.
Kelechi Udegbe shared photos of his badly damaged vehicle and a video of himself recovering.
In the images and videos, the vehicle looked severely damaged, with the rear tires suspended in the air and the bonnet split in half.
A video showed Kelechi Udegbe in a hospital bed with a neck brace.
Fortunately, according to the post, Udegbe sustained only minor injuries. See the post below:
