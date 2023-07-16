Video: Salman Khan’s fell off stage while performing on ‘Garmi’ with Nora Fatehi 

Bollywood star, Salman Khan, in a funny turn of events, fell off the stage while trying to do the hook step to a song.

A video from ‘Bigg Boss 14’ that shows Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi singing Nora’s hit song ‘Garmi’ together has gone popular again.

Khan has been the host of the reality show Bigg Boss for a number of seasons. Every year, the show has contestants who are famous and whose acts grab people’s attention and make headlines. ‘Bigg Boss’ has been a big part of how the lives of many TV actors have changed.

In the fourteenth season of ‘Bigg Boss,’ contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli had a fierce battle.

Rubina Dilaik was the winner in the end, beating the other contestants. Fans paid a lot of attention to this season, and they were highly entertained throughout.

Following the Dabangg star’s fall made everyone laugh out loud, as netizens shared their thoughts about the video on different social media sites.

A famous Salman Khan fan page on Instagram posted the video of Salman and Nora Fatehi’s energetic performance. In the clip, Nora shows Salman how to do the hook step from her song ‘Garmi,’ and the Dabangg star tries it with gusto by lying on the stage and copying the move. He loses his balance and falls off the stage, which makes everyone in the room laugh.

People on social media have quickly shared their thoughts on the video. One person made a joke about the situation by asking, “Bata bhi kise rahi hai Salman bhai ko”, A third person said good things about Salman Khan by saying, “Aisa Kya hai jo sallu nhi kar sakta… hilarious”. Another user commented, “Bhai stairs utarne ki baat nahi hui thi”.

The video brought back good memories of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and showed once more how fun the show was. Salman Khan’s loyal fans continue to back him and enjoy when he does something funny or spontaneous.