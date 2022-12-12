Yinka Ayefele

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele has celebrated the 25th anniversary of his automobile accident survival.

The 54-year-old shared throwback photos on his Instagram page of the badly damaged Volkswagen Beetle as a result of the accident that left him confined to a wheelchair.

He expressed his gratitude to God and encouraged fans to do the same on his behalf.

He wrote: “It’s exactly 25 years ago today. Just keep thanking God on my behalf…It was on December 12th, 1997.

“My Turing point…I shall forever be grateful to the owner of my destiny.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yinka Ayefele (@yinkaayefele)

Ayefele worked briefly as a journalist and broadcaster at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Ibadan, where he also produced jingles and musical works for radio.

He began his music career in 1997 after he was involved in an automobile accident that damaged his spinal cord and made him dependent on a wheelchair.