I’ve no rift with Gov Alia – SGF Akume

Akume

...No one will be allowed to abscond with APC mandate

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume has said contrary to insinuations, he has no problem with Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state.

Recall that there have been widespread rumours among supporters of the Governor and the SGF in Benue state alleging rift between the duo over political supremacy in the state.

Addressing stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Saturday in Makurdi, the SGF cautioned against the rumours of existence of any dispute between himself and the Governor.

Represented by elder statesman, Simon Shango, Sen. Akume cautioned those he described as “political jobbers who bring issues between me and the Governor to stay away because I am at peace with him and we are not quarelling. So I also want the party to know that I have no misunderstanding with the Governor.”

The SGF also cautioned that the party was determined to ensure that no one absconded with its mandate.

He commended the Governor for his stewardship since assuming office in May saying, “though there might be problems here and there but he is solving them one after the other.”

The SGF pointed out that he understood the background of the Governor as a Priest and the political terrain he had found himself saying “in the church all you need to say is an amen but that is not the same in politics where we have disagreements and sometimes quarrel to agree.

“But I can assure you that we will continue to support you to move the state forward.”

Elder Shango who also represented the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Terlumun Utsev, said the Minister urged the people of the state to unite for the good of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Alia commended the call for unity of purpose in the state by political leaders assuring that all would be done to ensure unity in the state in order to enable his government “restore the glory of the state.”

The Governor said since he assumed office tremendous work had been going on in the state including the renovation of the State Assembly complex, ongoing work on 16 Makurdi township roads and the lighting up of the streets in the state capital.

The Governor also mentioned the timely supply of subsidised fertilizers, the return of relative peace in the state among others as some of the achievements recorded by his administration in the last five months and sued for sustained support for his administration to deliver democracy dividends to the people.