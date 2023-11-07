Insecurity: CDS tasks troops on security challenges

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called on commanders and troops of the Nigerian Army not to let the nation down in the ongoing efforts to quell emerging security challenges facing the country.

“We have a task ahead and we cannot afford to let our country down. We have the support of Mr President and the nation at large,”, he said.

The CDS charged the troops to support the lead agency in the forthcoming off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa and strictly adhere to the codes of conduct guiding troops’ roles during polls.

The defence chief, who gave the charge after he was briefed on operational engagements of troops in various theatres of operations in the country at the Army Headquarters Operations Centre, during a visit to Army headquarters in Abuja yesterday, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, principal staff officers, field commanders and troops for their dedication and sacrifice.

He added that military service was a selfless service to humanity and must statutorily support civil authorities.

The CDS admonished commanders at all levels to be focused, committed and professional in steering the affairs of their various commands to expedite the restoration of peace and stability in the country.