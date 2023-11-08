Imo: S-East Govs, ministers back Uzodimma

By Chioma Gabriel

South-East governors and ministers, including Senator David Umahi, have declared their support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid.

They have stated that Governor Uzodimma is an invaluable asset who has brought about significant positive transformations in the state.

The South East leaders revealed their support in a joint letter made available by Mr Uchenna Orji, the Chief Press Secretary to the Honourable Minister for Works.

The leaders urged the people of Imo State and the broader South East to support Governor Uzodimma’s re-election through the path of national mainstreaming for maximal democracy dividends.

According to the statement: “The Imo State Governorship election on November 11th, 2023, is fast approaching. The incumbent governor of Imo State, who is also the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and the Progressives Governors’ Forum, is considered an asset by the electorate.

“This is due to his performance, which surpasses that of previous administrations. His capacity and competence in handling local and national matters, as well as his influence on national affairs, are notable factors.

“The people of Imo State believe that the significant development opportunities created under Senator Hope Uzodimma should not be taken for granted.

The improved roads in Imo State, the revitalised capital city, the positive shift in the socio-economic history of the state, and his current roles as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and the APC Governors’ Forum are key factors in his favour.

“Once again, the South East leaders, including governors, senators, and ministers, are firmly in support of the re-election of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

They see Senator Uzodimma as a vital asset to Imo State and the entire Southeast. Notably, South East leaders such as the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON, are enlightening the people of the South East, particularly in Imo State, about the benefits of voting for the APC governorship candidate in the upcoming election and supporting the Renewed Hope administration of our President, His Excellency, Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”