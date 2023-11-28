I sold bedbug killer, doughnuts before fame – Brain Jotter

Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has recounted his struggles as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, before stardom.

He revealed he took up several menial jobs including selling insecticides and doughnuts to cater for his tuition fees and other needs.

The comic actor made this known on Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by reality star, KimOprah.

Brain Jotter said, “2020, my salary was N15,000. In 2021, my salary was N30,000. In 2020, I was working in a laundry. I had just gained admission into the University of Lagos.

“Apart from working in a laundry, I was also doing other stuff. In my school, I was selling bedbug killer. In my first year, I sold doughnuts in my class. In year two, I sold bedbug killer. And year three, I drove to school.

“Ever since my video went viral till now, I can’t just stay five days straight without working. I’ve been restless since hitting stardom, probably except I’m not in Lagos. But even if I’m not in Lagos, I’m still thinking of ideas for content.

”My dream then was to rent a one-room apartment and become a taxi driver’.