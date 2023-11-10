Guber Polls: APC will win in Imo — Nwosu

Nwosu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, has expressed optimism that his party will emerge winners of the November 11th governorship election in the state.

Nwosu, addressing newsmen in a telephone chat on Thursday night, said nothing would stop the election from being held on Saturday and that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was ready to deliver on credible elections.

He said, “There’s nothing that will stop the governorship election from being held on Saturday. We are going to win this Saturday election, there is no doubt about that”.

Nwosu called for a peaceful resolution between the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and the Imo State government, adding that the shutdown by the Congress was taking a toll on the masses.

Also, Nwosu emphatically noted that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State never prevented President Bola Tinubu from facilitating the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said, “One of the aides to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come out to debunk that statement and I’ve also reached out to the people in Imo State government and they said it is not true.

“Remember I have called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and no Igbo man from the Southeast will want Nnamdi Kanu to still remain in detention so that we can have peace in the Southeast.

“Every Igbo man has been calling for his release and for us to have a political resolution between Nnamdi Kanu and the federal government, so I don’t think that is true. Every person in Igbo land that wants peace in the southeast won’t make such statements and the state government has come out to say they never said that, so let’s believe it’s a rumour”.

Vanguard