Guber poll: Ugochinyere endorses PDP candidate Anyanwu

Member representing Ideato federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu has again endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Sam Daddy).

Ugochinyere, during a live broadcast on the upcoming November 11 election, said that it was the obligation of every Imo citizen to come out and vote on Saturday, considering what he called the horrors of the past four years.

He maintained that the November 11 election was an opportunity for everyone in Imo State complaining about misrule, intimidation, impunity, executive recklessness, unbridled violence, and the wanton incidents of insecurity, to right all the wrongs with their votes.

Ugochinyere, during the briefing, also produced some piece of evidence while alleging that fake accreditation figures were uploaded into the BVAS and used to back up what he called the ‘magic figures’ that were used to allegedly steal the mandate of Mbaitolu/Ikeduru, Ahiazu Mbaise, Isu and Ideato South during the last supplementary election.

He said: “The way the incumbent governor and his handlers are desperate to retain office and continue to feed fat on our common health is the same manner every Imo citizen should be hungry to unseat them, restore sanity to Imo, and save the state from the brink of collapse and anarchy.

“In this struggle for the life of Imo, there is no neutrality and no middle ground. You are either standing on the side of the people of Imo State or standing with the oppressor. It is a battle between light and darkness, a struggle by the forces of development against the minions of retrogression.”

Ugochinyere said he was mobilising Imo people to declare “Operation Vote, Defend Your Votes and Transmit Results”.

He maintained that the endorsements of the incumbent governor in Owerri were by people he called political jobbers, who, according, were only interested in their stomach and not even in who would win or lose the election.

“We know these people, immediately the power changes hands, these same people will be the first to jump ship, so ignore their theatrics, they are only responding to the impulses from their stomach,” the lawmaker stated.

He maintained that a change of leadership has become imperative in Imo and Senator Samuel Anyanwu was the best bet for Ndi Imo, so Imo people can get some respite.

Ugochinyere, therefore, called on Imo citizens to own the project to reclaim Imo, man their polling units and close ranks with men of goodwill until the forces of evil in Imo State are defeated.