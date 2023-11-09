Education: BIC develops creative methods of teaching

Education is an ongoing learning process and it is imperative to keep moving and adapting, to ensure upcoming generations are ready and adept for the future.

This was what contributors at the BIC Canvas of Change Masterclass event proffered, to change from stringent traditional methods and techniques of teaching to flexible out-of-the-box methodologies for Africa.

According to the Managing Director of Trace Academy, Femi Taiwo, during the latest Masterclass held by BIC for teachers in Nigeria, under the Canvas of Change initiative, “workforce skills are shifting to require more creativity and an increasing ability to lead and manage others.”

According to him: “Top recruiters in today’s Nigerian job market are increasingly searching for such skills. In our constantly evolving world, education has had to move with the tides, necessitating a switch, which is crucial to the employability of young people in today’s job market.”

In Taiwo’s session on ‘Developing Future-Ready Teenagers,’ he submitted that 90.9 per cent of recruiters stated that they prioritise problem-solving skills; 86.4 per cent prioritise communication skills, 77.3 per cent analytical skills, 54.5 per cent writing skills, 50 per cent presentation skills, and 59.1 per cent digital literacy skills.

In his words: “Teachers today need to be better equipped to shape the attitudes, aspirations, and skills of students, positioning them to harness the opportunities presented by the increasingly digitised and flexible nature of every nation’s socio-economic fabric.”

At the same event, Olasunkanmi Opeifa, Teacher and Programme Coordinator for Olusunkanmi Opeifa Educational Foundation, focused on the fundamental pillars of effective communication: assessment, feedback, and feedforward, that prepare students to be forward-thinking and goal-driven, saying that “these twin engines foster minds that are predisposed to setting goals and facilitate dexterity.”

On his part, Oluwaseun Kayode, Founder of Schoolinka, said the guiding principle for teaching focused on shifting students’ mindsets from learning to remember to learning to create. “With a mindset predisposed to create, students are able to combine different concepts and ideas to create, design and develop new things.”