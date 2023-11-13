Edo South leaders meet, chart path to region’s development

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

PROMINENT Benin leaders across political parties yesterday converged in Benin City at the residence of the first civilian governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to foster unity and strategize for the sustainable development of Edo South Senatorial District to chart a course for the region’s advancement.

Some other prominent Benin leaders in the meeting included the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, one of his predecessors, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, Prince Austin Eweka, Dr. Pedro Obaseki DIG Parry Osayande (rtd), former Speaker of the state house of assembly, Hon Elizabeth Ativie, Secretary to State Government and Ogie OSarodion Esq.

Others were former Health Minister Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Prof. Dennis Agbonlahor, HRH Enogie of Evbuobanosa, Prof. Greg Akenzua, Professor Tonnie Iredia, Sen. Neda Imasuen, Market Women Leader, Blacky Ogiamien, and Dr. Victor Enoghama, amongst others.

Before reading the communiqué, Odigie-Oyegun said the parley became necessary to set an agenda for the unity and sustainable growth and development of the senatorial district and that the meeting was convened at the instance of a core group led by himself, Obaseki and Igbinedion as co-hosts.

Part of the communiqué read that “There was a consensus on the underlying objective to meaningfully interrogate, articulate, redefine, and refocus the collective interests of all the people who constitute the population of the Edo-South Senatorial District within the context of Nigeria’s prevailing political and economic realities.”

It noted that “It was resolved that a broad-based elite consensus be engendered to enable us strategically leverage on the competitive advantage of our demographic strength, and the unique creative and productive potentials of our people in order to reverse the progressively diminished relevance and influence of our people in all spheres – national and sub-national.

“It was further resolved that, in pursuit of our stated goals of seeking to effectively reposition the Edo-South Senatorial district for the critical challenges that lie ahead of our State and the nation, we must rise above political partisanship in all its ramifications. Our singular focus must be the interest of Edo-South.

“Also resolved was the decision to engage, and where feasible, cooperate with other similar groups within and outside Edo State to the extent that such engagement results in the promotion of our stated objective.”

