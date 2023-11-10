Edo 2024: LP aspirant, Ohiowele promises tech-driven state

Labour Party governorship aspirant for the 2024 Edo election, Dr Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele, has promised to utilise the machinery of innovation and technology, to bring about his vision in the state, if he is elected into office next September.

Ehizojie Ohiowele’s aspiration to become the next number one citizen of the state represents the shift that has been clamoured for by Edo people for a long time, based on his personality, competence, and what he represents.

Born on February 2, 1977, the experienced banker and serial entrepreneur’s youthful reputation makes it easy to relate to the yearnings and needs of Edo youths.

The cerebral politician demonstrated value, visionary leadership, and integrity in the 25 years he played very critical roles in the African economy. Ohiowele is constantly in touch with modern realities and tackling challenging economic outlooks with tailor-made solutions. Vastly exposed by the virtue of education and knowledge, having attended the best academic institutions across the world, the entrepreneur and financial expert is a co-founder of a fintech company that provides services to banked, unbranded and underbanked communities in Nigerians.

Armed with the requisite leadership capacity to lead and inspire the desired economic revolution in Edo, Ehizojie Ohiowele is persuaded that his manifesto, which includes infrastructure development, education reform, job creation for the youths, economic prosperity, food security, agriculture, healthcare, are only a achievable by embracing a robust approach to innovation and technology, as inspired by his several decades of engagements in both private and public sectors.

Smart City Initiative and digitalising government services also feature prominently on his agenda for the people of the state, when he succeeds Governor Godwin Obaseki in September 2024. His skill acquisition programmes for the youths, which he has promised will be pursued vigorously, to create employment for unemployed people and also create a platform for those already engaged to improve outputs, will roll on his innovation plan.

As a major player in the country’s private sector, Ehizojie Ohiowele is at the forefront of data, on the impact of leveraging technology to grow the economy. The fintech company he co-founded and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is serving several communities across Nigeria.

Ehizojie Ohiowele’s rich academic resume, engagements and legacy while in the banking industry are convincing signs that the South-south state is on the cusp of the most defining moments in its history. The politician who hails from Isidahomen Quarters, Eguare, Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of the state, is a Masters degree holder in Business Administration, Masters degree in Economics & Finance, and has a PhD. in International Business. He is a proud alumnus of Harvard Business School, University of Oxford, Cardiff University, University of Azteca, University of Benin, and Ambrose Alli University.

“I have attended the following foreign renowned universities in my quest for more knowledge: Harvard Business School, Boston, USA. (Alumnus) Said Business School, University of Oxford, UK (Alumnus) International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland (Alumnus) INSEAD University, France. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, USA. Cardiff University, Wales, UK (Alumnus) University of Azteca, Mexico (Alumnus) International School of Management, Paris, France. (Alumnus)”, Ohiowele said about his academic records.