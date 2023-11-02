Editors’ confab excites Gov Eno, corporate organisations, economy experts

•As NDIC, Customs, UBA, Access Bank, Dangote rally support

A few days to its annual conference in Uyo, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has said Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, economy experts and corporate organisations, such as Nigeria Deposit insurance Corporation, NDIC, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and United Bank for Africa, UBA, have rallied support for the parley.

Other organisations that have also indicated support for the conference, being organised by the professional body of editors in Nigeria, include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, and the Dangote Group.

In a statement by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, the editors said the huge support from Governor Eno and corporate organisations was a strong endorsement of the capacity of the NGE to help mobilise all stakeholders in resolving the current economic challenges in the country.

‘’We are thrilled by the huge support we are receiving from the Governor of the host state, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and many corporate organisations. It is an endorsement of the conceived aim and objective of the conference: to rally all the stakeholders in starting a robust conversation – aimed at resolving the nation’s current economic challenges.

‘’It is also a testament to the fact that the media have the capacity to mobilise all stakeholders in voicing diverse opinions on good governance reform, helping to build public consensus to bring about change in the society. And facilitate trade, conveying ideas and innovation across boundaries,’’ the Guild said.

In the conference that is expected to be declared open by President Bola Tinubu, the NGE said it had invited masters of the economy and technocrats from global and local institutions to interrogate the state of Nigeria’s economy, amid concern over monetary/ fiscal policy, missing gaps and the role of media executives/editors in resolving the challenges.

According to the Guild, the annual conference, with the theme, “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media,” billed for November 14 to 18, 2023, will also witness the launch of the NGE Media Trust Fund.

The Guild said further: ”The conference will also examine the Nigerian media sustainability and the existential threat by the Big Tech and what needs to be done to arrest it.

”The goal of the conference is to remind editors and media executives that economic actors need accurate, credible, and timely information to allocate resources judiciously.“

“Masters of economy, tech experts and technocrats from both within and outside country have been invited to examine burning issues, including the role of the editors, in shaping the narrative and stemming the challenges.

It also explained that the conference would focus on issues around the need for Nigeria to reduce the dependence on oil for exports and revenues, diversify its foreign exchange sources, close the infrastructure gap, build strong and effective institutions, as well as address governance issues and strengthen public financial management systems.

Senior security experts and other stakeholders in the oil sector are also expected to examine the impact of illegal oil refinery, illegal bunkering and oil theft, which have continued to threaten the survival of the nation’s economy and a major threat to Nigeria in meeting its revenue projections,’’ the NGE added.

It stressed that the gathering would also afford the participants the huge opportunity to discuss issues affecting the journalism profession and proffer solutions that would enhance its robust practice in the country.