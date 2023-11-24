Don’t relocate abroad without proper documents, Dabiri-Erewa warns Nigerians

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerian asylum seekers to relocate abroad only with proper documentation to avoid “unpleasant consequences”.

She disclosed this in light of a growing number of Nigerians migrating out of the country for greener pastures abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the warning in a statement by the commission’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday.

The statement was issued as a warning when she visited some Nigerians at a shelter in Brampton, Canada while expressing sympathy for their condition.

The NIDCOM boss urged others without proper documentation who are seeking asylum to desist, saying the situation is getting tougher in many countries.

“It is just not worth it, more often than not,” she added.

During her visit, Pastor Vivian Eruka who runs the Bethel food bank and works with those in Shelters disclosed that the Mayor of Brampton promised to make 800 more beds available for the Nigerian asylum seekers..

Also, the owner of Matlock bakery, Mr Wale Rabiu donated hundreds of loaves of Agege bread to the shelter inmates, while Mr Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian living in Canada, and an immigration consultant also gave some words of counseling, adding that they should not talk ill about their home country, Nigeria, to avoid future repercussions.