‘Die Young’, four other Oladips songs you can listen to

Nigerian singer and rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as OlaDips, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, at the age of 28.

The singer, best known for his street hit ‘Lalakukulala’, reportedly battled with depression for two years, according to a statement released by his management.

In 2015, Oladips was announced as one of the winners of the ‘King is Here’ rap competition organised by DBanj.

Here are five Oladips songs

OlaDips – Die Young

OlaDips – Lalakukulala

OlaDips – Ajala travel ft Portable

OlaDips – She Tell Me Say

Oladips, while alive, was a musician who believed in rap culture, which was evident in his songs.

Recall that the rapper took a swipe at Wizkid after the ‘Essence’ crooner, in an interview with London-based 10 magazine, claimed that he doesn’t listen to rap as the rap culture is dead in the country.

“I don’t listen to rap; that thing is boring to me. It’s dead now; it’s tired. These guys do the same thing—rap on the same beats and the same flows.”

In his response, the rapper took to X (Twitter) and fired back at the singer in a 59-second clip.

Oladips accused Wizkid of not helping rappers and told the singer to ‘shut up’ if he doesn’t have anything to contribute to rap culture or motivate rappers.

Oladips’ songs were often freestyle and in his indigenous language.