Another Nigerian rapper, Oladips is dead

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips has died.

The rapper passed away at the age of 28 after reportedly being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night over an undisclosed illness.

The news of his demise was shared by his management on Wednesday morning via the rapper’s official Instagram page.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) -Management,” the statement reads.

Oladips’ death comes barely two months after the death of rapper Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

This development has thrown the entertainment industry into another state of mourning within the space of two months as fans and music artistes alike are in shock over the death of another rapper.