Buni presents N217bn for 2024 Appropriation Budget

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has disclosed that his administration plans to spend the sum of Two Hundred and Seventeen Billion Naira Only (N217,000,000,000.00) for capital, recurrent, overhead and personnel costs for the 2024 fiscal year.

Just last year in 2023, a total sum of N163,155,366,000 only was earmarked, which indicated a slight increase of about N53.8 billion in the forthcoming 2024 fiscal year.

Buni disclosed on Tuesday while presenting the 2023 finance and appropriation bills before the State House of Assembly in pursuance of section 121, sub-section (1) 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Tagged budget of, “BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY”, the governor explained that, out of this amount, the total sum of Ninety-Four Billion, One Hundred and Fifty-Six Million Naira only (N94,156,000,000) representing 43.39% is proposed as recurrent expenditure, while the total sum of One Hundred and Twenty-Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Forty-four million Naira only (N122,844,000,000) representing 56.61% is allocated for capital expenditure.

“It is with utmost gratitude to Almighty Allah that I am here in this Honourable Chamber, once again, to discharge my constitutional duty in consonance with section 121 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, to present the 2024 Appropriation and Finance Bills.

“This Budget is unique in the sense that it will serve as a launch pad for another developmental phase of our second term of office. I consider it as the budget that will usher in our drive to give the landscape of Yobe the needed facelift, as we have defined new goals, established clear directions, and evolved new policies and programmes geared towards the complete transformation of the State.

“The current fiscal year has come with some challenges which impacted on our drive to fully implement our projects and programmes as initially planned. However, we are here today to reaffirm our commitment to execute and consolidate our policies and programmes for the maximum benefit of our people.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable members, the 2024 Budget is geared towards the completion of ongoing projects and funding of new ones. In the light of the financial constraints, and our commitment to move the state forward, our budget for the year 2024 will prioritize key sectors and programmes that directly impact the lives of our citizens.

“I want to reassure you that the government will remain steadfast in its commitment to the progress and development of our dear state. Our target has always been driven by a strong commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our state.” Buni said.

Highlighting the proposed budget, the governor said, it will focus on the following sectors which include; Administration, in which the sum of Twenty-Six Billion, Six Hundred and Eighty-Two Million, Two Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand Naira Only (N26,682,236,000.00) was allocated for both its capital and recurrent expenditure.

The sector he noted comprised the Government House, House of Assembly, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Home Affairs Information and Culture, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ethical Re-orientation, State Independent Electoral Commission, Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, State and Local Government Auditors-Generals’ Offices, among others.

“In the upcoming fiscal year, we will focus on providing a conducive working atmosphere for the Civil Servants and public officeholders. In this respect, we would intensify efforts towards completion of the Ministry of Budget Office complex, Multipurpose Hall, NLC Secretariat and additional work at the I.B.B Secretariat. Renovations of various offices and, the provision of office furniture and equipment have also been allocated funds in the 2024 budget proposal. Official and utility vehicles would also be made available to some MDAs including the Judiciary. The government would also support the training of civil servants to build their capacity and enhance productivity.

” In the Economic sector, the sum of One Hundred and Seven Billion, Two Hundred and Thirteen Million Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira Only (N107,213,280,000) is allocated to cover the capital and recurrent expenditure for the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Transport and Energy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation, Internal Revenue Service, Rural Electrification Board, Water Cooperation, Housing and Property Development Cooperation, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, among others.

“To stimulate economic growth, government would ensure the completion of Potiskum and Geidam Modern Markets, Potiskum Trailer Park, Damaturu Mega Shopping Mall as well as for the rehabilitation, upgrading and capitalization of all the Government-owned Companies, completion of the Sesame Seeds Processing and Packaging factories in Damaturu, Potiskum, Machina and Nguru towns, renovation of Ministry of Commerce Zonal offices and Gogaram Chalets.

“Investing in infrastructure is vital to the development of our state, we will continue to make strategic investments in power supply for industrial and domestic use. In addition, the government will pursue with vigour the completion of the 500KVA relief sub-station in Kannamma. More towns and villages would also be connected to the national grid; the provision of integrated streetlights in Damaturu the state capital and the five major towns of Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru, Geidam and Buni Yadi, as well as the reinstallation of traffic lights in some strategic locations within the Damaturu metropolis. The funds would also cater for the completion of all electrification projects.

“I wish to reassure you that, the government would work tirelessly to ensure the completion of all inter-community and township roads, and drainages across the state. In line with the urban renewal drive of our administration, the government will construct a central flyover in Damaturu, and provide infrastructure for the proposed Damaturu Green Economic City and Damaturu Industrial Park.

“To provide modern infrastructure and subsidized transport services for our people, we have proposed to purchase commuter buses, build standard terminus, and rehabilitate Workshop for Yobe Line transport company. Modern Motor Parks would also be constructed in Damaturu, Potiskum Nguru, Buni-Yadi and Gashua towns.

“In the Agricultural Sub-sector, we will establish two livestock development centres at Gurjiyaje and Badegana as contained in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government. The use of power tillers in agricultural production will be greatly enhanced through the procurement of cultivators, ridges, planters, and improved seedlings for distribution to farmers. Efforts will also be made to provide modern storage facilities to support food security. The Youth Empowerment Farm Programme will be further boosted to provide gainful employment opportunities for our teeming youth through rain-fed crop production and irrigation development. Animal Health programmes will be improved through the provision of drugs and vaccines while animal production activities will be enhanced through artificial insemination, the development of artisanal and aquaculture fisheries and the reactivation of dormant hatcheries.

” Another sector is the LAW, PEACE AND JUSTICE in which a total sum of Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety- Nine Million and Twenty Thousand Naira Only (N3,899,020,000) has been earmarked for this sector to finance capital and recurrent expenses of the Judicial Service Commission, High Court of Justice, Sharia Court Division, Sharia Court of Appeal, Rent Tribunal, and the Ministry of Justice, among others.

“In our continuous efforts, to ensure speedy dispensation of Justice, two new high Courts will be constructed in Buni Yadi and Potiskum, Magistrate Court at Yusufari and Judges and Magistrate residences in the three geo-political zones. We would continue to improve the capacity of our Judges through participation in International and National training workshops and symposiums.

“Fourth is the Social Sector, and under this sector, the total sum of Seventy-Nine Billion, Two Hundred and Five Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand Naira Only (N79,205,464,000) has been proposed for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology, Ministry of Youth Sports Social and Community Development, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs among others.

“In the area of providing accessible and affordable healthcare delivery services to the people, we intend to provide new accommodation facilities for staff in Potiskum, Geidam and Gashua Specialist hospitals, renovate Nangere and Fika General hospitals. Efforts would also be made to construct, rehabilitate and upgrading of the remaining 40 Primary Healthcare Centres across the State. Our package would include other aspects of healthcare delivery towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the State.

“In our concerted effort to increase the vegetation cover of the State, we will embark on mass seed production to establish road site plantation, landscaping, resuscitation, and maintenance of a 300-hectare gum Arabic plantation. The Environment and Climate Change Adaptation Project will commence. This is a project that will be funded by the African Development Bank. The State Government has paid its counterpart funds under this project, and 40 million assorted seedlings will be planted over five years. It entails the planting of a two-kilometre shelterbelt, 2-kilometre woodlot, orchard, dune fixation, and oases rehabilitation in each of the 178 electoral wards of the State, through the Ministry of Environment, Environmental and Climate change adaptation project (African Development Bank Funded) and the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape Project (ACReSAL).

“In addition to procurement of teaching and learning materials and payment for school feeding, tuition and examination fees, our strides towards the revitalization of basic education would be scaled up with the provision of Nine Billion, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-One Thousand Naira (N9,877,261,000) to cover the cost of the construction of GGDSS Dagona, GDS Gadaka, GDSS Gashua, GSS Yunusari, GSTC Damaturu, GSS Damaturu, GGUC Damaturu, GHIC Nguru, GGSS Ngelzarma and other schools and also the provision of other schools facilities and materials for extra-curricular activities. The sum of One Billion Five Hundred Million Naira (N1,500,000,000) is also provided for meeting our counterpart funding obligation for the Universal Basic Education programme.” Buni highlighted.

While appreciating members of the Yobe State House of Assembly for their support and cooperation, the governor expressed his deepest appreciation and profound gratitude to the good people of Yobe State, for the show of ample faith in the policies and programmes of this administration.

Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Buba Chiroma-Mashio promised to carefully study the budget appropriately to give it speedy passage into law.