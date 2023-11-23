Angel Di Maria to quit international football with Argentina after 2024 Copa America

Argentina World Cup winner, Angel Di Maria has announced he will be retiring from the national team after the 2024 Copa America tournament.

The 35-year-old Benfica winger announced Thursday that this summer’s Copa America will be the last time he plays for Argentina .

“The Copa América will be the last time I wear the Argentina shirt, with all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, wearing it, sweating in it and feeling it with all my pride,” Di Maria wrote on his Instagram page. “Thank you fans, thank you, family, thank you, friends and teammates, we continue to make history.”

Di Maria will be remembered for so many iconic moments donning the blue and white colours of Argentina including scoring Argentina’s winner and only goal in the 2021 Copa final against Brazil.

A native of Rosario, Di Maria has been capped 134 times by the Albiceleste since his senior debut in 2008.

He made an appearance as a substitute in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night in Rio de Janeiro. It was the first time the Selecao lost a home game in World Cup qualifying.

Angel Di Maria, who has 29 international goals, was also a member of the Argentina squad who won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He also won Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing.

Back in Portugal for a second stint with Benfica, Di Maria has five goals in nine games this season.

A Champions League winner in 2014, Di Maria has also previously had stints for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Vanguard News