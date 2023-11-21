One last dance: Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in February 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in a blockbuster friendly in February 2024.

The game which is billed as ‘The Last Dance’ is likely to be the final match-up between two of the all-time greats of the sport.

“It’s the last dance of football greatness! Ronaldo vs Messi clash on the pitch. Watch Inter Miami FC compete against Al-Nassr FC in the Riyadh Season Cup,” wrote Almeria owner Turki Alalshikh on Twitter.

Messi, now 36, carved out the bulk of his legacy at Barcelona while Ronaldo, 38, hit similar heights at fierce rivals Real Madrid, after moving from Manchester United in 2009.

The Inter Miami man was targeted by the Saudi league and widely expected to follow Ronaldo there this year before ultimately deciding to join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team.

Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in December 2022 following a bitter split from United in his second spell at the club.

Neymar Jr’s team Al Hilal will also be part of the three-team tournament, although the Brazilian will not be able to play due to injury.