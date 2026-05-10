10 young players ready to take over 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Enitan Abdultawab

It is anticipated that a new generation of football stars will light up the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While well-known players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will make headlines, a new generation of young players is getting ready to make their debut on the largest platform in football.

These players, who range from teenage wonderkids to emerging stars currently making waves in Europe’s top leagues, have the potential to become the tournament’s breakout stars in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Vanguard compiles a list of ten (10) players ready to take over the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lamine Yamal (Spain, 18 years old)

Although the Barcelona prodigy might miss the first match at the upcoming tournament due to a hamstring injury, he is expected to return to play the remaining fixtures for Spain.

If Lamine Yamal regains his mojo upon return, he is likely to be named the Young Player of the Tournament. Yamal, backed by a fantastic ensemble, will probably be the main character in La Roja if Spain wins the title. This is the first of many World Cups that Yamal is expected to win.

Arda Guler (Turkey, 21 years old)

Arda Güler is a prospect in an already exciting Turkish team. The Real Madrid player would be ranked higher based just on skill and technique, but his prospects of earning Young Player of the Tournament might be diminished because his country is unlikely to advance far this summer.

This season, Güler has earned a spot in Madrid’s starting lineup thanks to an increasing number of incredible goals that highlight his skill. In full flight, the small creator is unstoppable and appears poised to fulfill the growing promise originally seen at Fenerbahçe.

Endrick (Brazil, 19 years old)

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has failed to name Endrick in the recent Brazil squad because of lack of game time and rhythm. However, the youngster is in superb form right now on loan at Lyon in France.

During his half-season on loan, the 15-cap international has been a man possessed in France, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists. Endrick has been overwhelmingly excellent for Lyon, despite the occasional lackluster performance.

Aleksandar Pavlović (Germany, 21 years old)

After Toni Kroos retired, Germany lost its midfield playmaker, but Aleksandar Pavlović, another gem off the Bayern Munich production line, has already earned a regular spot in Vincent Kompany’s starting lineup and is hoping to follow his recent Bundesliga victory with a Champions League trophy.

His prospects of making significant appearances for Germany this summer have increased due to his increased exposure with the Bayern first team. The youthful tempo-setter has already made nine appearances because Julian Nagelsmann has shown a great deal of faith in him.

Fermin Lopez (Spain, 22 years old)

After the Barcelona midfielder shone at the 2024 Olympics, spearheading Spain’s victory, Lopez has earned a spot for his dynamic playmaking skills, intensity and shooting ability in Spain’s midfield. He might not earn a starting spot but he will definitely compete with the likes of Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo in the midfield, and his presence will be greatly notable.

Fermin Lopez currently has the most goals and assists by any midfielder in Europe.

Anthony Nusa (Norway, 21 years old)

Antonio Nusa, alongside Erling Haaland, led Norway to their first ever World Cup appearance. The Leipzig forward is a prospect that every club in Europe is looking to sign in the summer, and this tournament is a perfect opportunity to light up his chances and get signed by a bigger club.

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig considers himself “a producer of havoc” similar to Neymar, the superstar from Brazil.

He was born in Norway to a Norwegian mother and a Nigerian father. His last name, which is derived from the Benin Kingdom of Nigeria, means “What God says will come to pass.”

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal, 17 years old)

Mbaye made history in January 2026 by becoming the youngest Senegalese goal scorer in AFCON history and the youngest player to score at the Africa Cup of Nations in the twenty-first century. He accomplished these feats during one of the most competitive times in the competition.

Mbaye is prepared to light up the World Cup with Senegal now that he is at Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain. He has contributed two assists and one goal as a substitute, and he will be looking to continue growing quickly. Aston Villa is currently interested in him.

Joao Neves (Portugal, 21 years old )

During the World Cup tournament in late 2022, Joao was a rising talent in the Benfica youth system, making his unofficial first-team debut in a friendly on December 11, 2022, shortly after Portugal’s participation. Now, aged 21 and a rising star at PSG, Neves joins an already star-studded Portugal for the FIFA World Cup and will, no doubt, be an integral part of the side.

Nico Paz (Argentina, 21 years old)

Como’s Nico Paz is currently playing away from a Real Madrid loan. The Argentine wonderkid midfielder is a class of his own for the Italian outfit having netted twelve (12) goals and created six assists in 34 matches this season alone.

Lionel Scaloni has already handed the youngster some minutes in the qualifiers and friendlies, and there is no doubt that he will be part of the plans for Argentina as they hope to defend their title in USA, Mexico and Canada.

Pau Cubarsi (Spain, 18 years old)

Cubarsi’s development from a Barcelona rookie to one of Europe’s best defenders and a mainstay for both club and nation has only taken two years.

Unsurprisingly, the 18-year-old has extraordinary skill with the ball, and his comprehension of the game defies his young age. He has previously won a gold medal at the Olympics, and he hopes to win another podium in North America.