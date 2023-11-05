Akeredolu’s Absence: Ondo missing out on national engagements – Group

–Deputy gov shut out

—- States’ not stagnant- Assembly Speaker

By Dayo Johnson , Akure.

A group, under the auspices of the Pro-Citizens Coalition, has expressed concern over the continued absence of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the state and the continuous absence of the state at key national engagements.

It’s Chairman, Olalekan Adubiaro, said that “with Akeredolu not available in the state, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is currently embroiled in an impeachment battle, has not seen representing his boss at events, particularly at the National Security Council and National Economic Council, among others.

Adubiaro, alleged that some persons within Akeredolu’s cabinet have been taking advantage of the health situation and non-availability of the governor, thereby deliberately shutting Aiyedatiwa out of the governance of the state.

He called on relevant authorities to address this issue promptly, as it poses a significant threat to good governance and the overall well-being of the state.

According to him”There are increasing concerns and worries among the good people of Ondo State about the continuous absence of their governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN CON, and the conspicuous absence of the state or its representative from the strategic engagements of the Tinubu administration with other state governments in the country.

‘President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council on Tuesday, attended by governors or their representatives. Notably, Ondo State was absent.

“The Governor of the State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been unwell and has not been able to attend official meetings. He has yet to return to Ondo State since his arrival in the country from overseas on September 7, 2023.

“His deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is currently facing legal action regarding a potential impeachment move by the State House of Assembly, was also absent from the meeting held at the Presidential Villa.

“Since Akeredolu’s return to Nigeria and the transmission of his letter of resumption of duties to the House of Assembly, Ondo State has not participated in any official engagements of governors in Abuja, as the Governor has not delegated his deputy to represent him.

“There have been insinuations that certain top state government officials close to Akeredolu are tactically preventing the Deputy Governor from representing him.

Adubiaro added that “the cracks in Akeredolu’s cabinet ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state mean that it is reported that invitations for such meetings are being withheld from both the governor (who is unable to attend) and his deputy, who is believed to have ambitions to succeed him in the next year’s election.

But also, speaking over the weekend, the Speaker of the state assembly Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, had dismissed the allegation that the state has shut down and nothing is functioning as a result of the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state.

Oladiji said the state is not stagnant, if you go to most of our construction sites, the Ministry of Works, they are working. All our commissioners are working, they are distributing Palliatives in the 18 Local Governments, we are doing well.

“I don’t know where they get that from, there can be political tussle somewhere, that does not destroy the operation of governance, that does not hinder governance. End