A’Ibom govt, stakeholders partner to reduce road crashes

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State, Federal governments and other relevant stakeholders have partnered to reduce road accidents and ensure the safety of vehicles by establishing Ibom Computerized Vehicle Inspection Services, IBCVIS, in the state.

Commissioning the IBCVIS yesterday at the Ministry of Transport Annex premises, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno called on motorists to take advantage of the diagnostic facility, prioritize maintenance checks and other precautionary measures on their vehicles.

He stressed that the IBCVIS concept was a Public Private Partnership to provide a one-stop-shop vehicle diagnosis centre for Akwa Ibom people which would address road accidents resulting from faulty vehicles.

His words: “And we are commissioning this at this time because you know what the season holds. Now, more vehicles travel very far, it is good for you to test and check your vehicle which is why we are partnering with the Temple Group Limited to commission this centre.

“We are also partnering with the vehicle inspection unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps so that they can also check and approve this facility. We want to be sure that your vehicle is road-worthy. If you have your vehicle inspected here and approved, you won’t be scared of driving on the road.

“If you have a diagnostic Centre, then you should have a workshop. So I am inviting the management of Temple Group to go beyond just providing diagnostics services. It is good to move from diagnosis to treatment and to cure. So let’s move on to provide a digital workshop that will complete the cycle.

” We are friendly and hospitable people. Apart from that, the State is peaceful and you can always do your business here and succeed. The Government will always play its part, to provide the land, conducive environment and security for people who want to invest in Akwa Ibom State”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Group Managing Director of Temple Group Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo, said they are delighted with the business-friendly environment in the state.

He disclosed that the Uyo centre can analyze 150 vehicles per day, adding that his firm has plans to establish three similar centres in Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Oron, local government areas in Akwa Ibom.