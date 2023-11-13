Adeboye, Onaiyekan, Sultan, Gowon, others eulogise CAN president on 60th birthday

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Prominent religious and political leaders gathered in Abuja yesterday to celebrate the 60th birthday of Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The dignitaries in attendance included Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja; and Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). Also present was the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by Dame Uloma Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President.

Adeboye, in his goodwill message, encouraged the celebrant, saying “your journey may seem challenging at the moment, but God is going to lead you to great places.”

He assured Archbishop Okoh of the Almighty’s promise to answer when he calls upon Him in times of trouble.

“There are people praying for you. We will come together again to celebrate your 70th birthday. But beyond that, God promises to satisfy you while you are content,” Adeboye stated.

In a heartfelt speech, Cardinal Onaiyekan expressed his joy at joining the celebration.

“60 years is an important milestone in the life of a man,” he said, and went on to praise the achievements of Archbishop Okoh.

He reminisced about their time working together at the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, saying “it was a marvelous working together with one heart and mind in the Lord Jesus.”

Representing the country’s Muslim community, the Sultan of Sokoto lauded Okoh’s unwavering commitment and leadership within the Christian community.

‘’As a leader, you have demonstrated exceptional qualities of humility, integrity, and resilience. Your selfless service has left an indelible mark on the lives of individuals and groups that you have touched,” he said in his written goodwill message.

In his response, the celebrant, Archbishop Okoh, expressed gratitude for the caliber of people in attendance.

Notable among them was the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, retd, accompanied by ministers, governors, representatives from the diplomatic corps, and traditional rulers from both Christian and Muslim communities.