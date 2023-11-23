A’Court judgement: Clerical error on certified copy ‘scandalous’ – Kano govt

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

The Kano State Government has described the clerical error in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court’s judgement on the state’s governorship election as “outrageously scandalous.”

The state commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The court had sacked Governor Abba Yusuf and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the March poll. But a CTC of the judgment emerged on Wednesday, affirming Yusuf’s victory in the exercise.

But, the court had clarified the situation, saying it was a typo error.

Dederi argued that such a development is “scandalous.”

He said, “What is a typographical error? Does it affect one word? Does it affect two words? Does it affect three words? How can a typographical error affect whole paragraphs? This is something that cannot be accepted by any discernible mind as I have said.

“This is something that is outrageously scandalous and it cannot be accepted. We are not satisfied.”

The commissioner who said the controversy surrounding the judgment “has now been shifted to the Supreme Court,” believes “it would be resolved there”.

He maintained that the trending copy of the CTC is “the only version we have as the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

“There is no corrected version,” he argued on the breakfast show, insisting that the claims of typo error about the CTC “is not tenable. It cannot be accepted.”

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have already headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict and are hopeful of getting justice.

The party challenged “the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal save and except the conclusion and orders at page 67 of the duly Certified True Copy, CTC including the order as to cost favourable to the appellant”.

The court judgement has already generated tensions in Kano, with protests along the Dan Agundi area of the state on Wednesday.

While some of the protesters said they were ready to die as they demanded justice, but the police authorities in the state have vowed to clamp down on such demonstrations.