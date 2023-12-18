Supreme Court to hear Kano governorship appeal on Thursday  

The Supreme Court has fixed the hearing of appeal in the Kano State governorship dispute for Thursday.

Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is challenging the verdict of the Appeal Court that upheld the tribunal’s verdict which sacked him and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 11 governorship poll.

Counsel for Governor Yusuf, Barrister Bashir Tudun Waziri, confirmed that the hearing notice was given to the legal team representing the governor and his party.

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court had dismissed the appeal, noting that Governor Yusuf was not a registered member of the NNPP as of the time he contested the governorship election.

But a certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment, which surfaced a few days later, gave a conflicting order.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Moore Adumein, the judge held in one of the concluding paragraphs on Page 68, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

Both APC and NNPP claimed the judgement affirmed their victory in the election.

However, the NNPP filed its notice of appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the governorship election petition tribunal.

Counsel for the appellant, Gboyega Awomolo, SAN, listed 10 grounds for challenging the appeal.

According to him, the appellant is challenging “the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal, save and except the conclusion and orders at page 67 of the duly certified true copy, CTC, including the order as to cost favourable to the appellant.”