Kano: ‘clerical error’ in Appeal Court judgment CTC common – APC

Felix Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the ‘clerical error’ in the controversial Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgment on the Kano governorship election is common.

Recall Vanguard reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on November 17 nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

After the judgment, there were protests in the state after the CTC, which went viral showed there were contradictions with the judgment that was initially read out in court.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known during an appearance on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday.

His words: “You don’t read a judgment in pieces or decide to read a paragraph in isolation. Legal issues especially in appellate court are resolved based on grounds.

“When two or three issues for determination are before the court and the court that is adjudicating resolved the first, second and the third issue in favour of a particular party, you can’t have a conclusion that contradicts all the resolutions. That is what we have in Kano.

“They said the respondent and then the appellant. This is something that happens all the time. Sometimes even the person typing that document makes mistakes because of speed.

“But what matters here is that the court itself has come out to say this is the judgment we read in the open court and this error we have corrected to keep it in line with the judgment that was read in open court.”