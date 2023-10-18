Youth Minister drums support for NYSC as DG lists challenges facing Scheme

By Luminous Jannamike

Dr. Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s newly-appointed Minister of Youth, has called upon stakeholders to enhance their support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Dr. Bio-Ibrahim stressed that strengthening the institution would empower the youth and foster national unity and development.

This appeal was made during her familiarization visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

She highlighted the crucial role that the NYSC plays in the socio-economic fabric of the country.

“I have been a strong advocate of the NYSC and this is the time when the country needs the Scheme. It is my hope that the Scheme is sustained and we will work together with you for the sake of Nigerian youths”, said Dr. Bio-Ibrahim.

In his response, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, acknowledged the Scheme’s significant contributions to national unity and socio-economic development, making it a household name in Nigeria.

“As a dynamic organisation, the Scheme has continued to assert its relevance by being responsive to prevailing national needs,” he said.

General Ahmed further highlighted the NYSC’s collaboration with several agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Unity Bank, Gombe State University, Nasarawa State University, and the NYSC Foundation.

These partnerships, he noted, have provided financial empowerment and technical support to some Corps Members as start-up capital to establish businesses aligned with the skills they acquired during service.

However, the Director General also pointed out some challenges the Scheme is currently facing, including the poor condition of some Orientation Camps, insufficient Corps Lodges, and inadequate vehicles for the inspection of Corps Members.