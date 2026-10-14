NYSC may stop posting corps members to C’River over deplorable camp – Report

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) may suspend the posting of corps members to Cross River State after its Director-General expressed dissatisfaction with the dilapidated state of the scheme’s permanent orientation camp in Obubra.

A source within the scheme, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, told our correspondent that the decision followed a recent inspection of the camp by the Director-General.

According to the source, the Director-General was concerned that the facilities had become outdated and no longer met the required standards for hosting corps members.

NYSC Director General during inspection

He said the proposed directive would take effect after the ongoing 2026 Batch C, Stream One orientation exercise, effectively ruling out postings to the state for Stream Two, pending further notice.

“After going through the camp facilities, we discovered that the facilities are old and no longer meet the required standards.

“As a result, the Director-General said there would be no further posting of corps members to Cross River until further notice.

“In fact, he is saying that the state needs a brand-new camp,” the source said.

He added that the scheme was seeking the intervention of the Cross River Government to address the situation.

Findings indicate that the condition of the camp has reportedly reduced the number of corps members accommodated in the state.

The facility, which previously hosted about 2,500 corps members per stream, now accommodates slightly more than 1,000, while more than 700 corps members are reportedly processing relocation to other states.

This represents a sharp decline from the approximately 6,000 corps members the state was expected to receive annually.

The orientation camp, located in Obubra Local Government Area, occupies the premises of the former Government Science School and is said to have operated for more than two decades without any major renovation.

The Cross River Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Mojisola Oyenuga, declined to comment on the matter.

The state Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ijom Ukam, had not responded to inquiries on the proposed suspension as of press time.