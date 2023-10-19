Yet-to-be-identified man slumps, dies in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Police command said a yet-to-be-identified man in the late hours of Tuesday slumped and died in the Oke-Abetu area of Abeokuta, Abeokuta South Local government in Ogun State.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola who confirmed this to Vanguard in Abeokuta, said the man, who was in his late fifties slumped without having a collision with anybody.

Vanguard reliably gathered, that the man, was walking along the roadside before he slumped and gave up the ghost immediately.

A member of the community, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said, the man who appeared healthy just slumped without collision with anything and died immediately.

He said, “the man was walking along the roadside when we noticed that he just slumped and died. He does not look like someone who was sick and he did not collide with anything that we may say was the cause of his death.”

Another source within the school located at the spot where the man died, who only identified himself as Vice-Principal Academics, noted that the school management in conjunction with the community leaders had made efforts to get government authorities to pick the remains of the man, but it did not yield any result.

He said, “we discovered the corpse yesterday when we saw people gathered around him. We learnt that the man was walking by the roadside before he slumped and died. The school management reached out to the community CDA and the police in Adatan.

“The Principal of our school in company of the police took the corpse to Sacred Heart Hospital in Lantoro and State Hospital, Ijaiye to deposit the corpse at their morgue, but they rejected it, saying there was no space to accommodate it.

Odutola said, the man’s identity remains unknown, pointing out that no family members have been identified.

She added that health officials had been notified to bury him.

“The Police don’t have information about him because he has no known family members. Health officials have been notified and they will bury him,” Odutola disclosed.