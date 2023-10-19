World Teachers’ Day: Why educators must be celebrated — BIC

By Etop Ekanem

As part of this year’s commemoration of Teachers’ Day, BIC Nigeria has said it is imperative to celebrate the educators who continue to inspire and impact the minds of generations of leaders, thinkers, and doers.

Speaking in Lagos, Business Development Manager of BIC Nigeria, Mr Adeyemi Ojo, said every profession is crucial for the development and prosperity of society, but only one serves as the foundation for all others: pedagogy, adding: “As we commemorate Teachers’ Appreciation Month, it is imperative to celebrate the educators who continue to inspire and impact the minds of generations of leaders, thinkers, and doers.

“The role of educators in shaping our society cannot be overemphasized. Despite the clear impact educators have on students and society, all indications show the profession is not the most financially rewarding.

“In Nigeria, a 2023 report details that mid-career secondary school teachers with five to nine years of experience earn an average salary of ₦490,565. Skilled teachers with 10-19 years of experience, on the other hand, earn an average of ₦748,800. Of these compensations, a bulk is spent on acquiring the supplies and tools required to deliver impactful lessons and shape the minds of the young.”

“Given the importance of the work these phenomenal individuals are saddled with, as we commemorate Teachers’ Appreciation Month, it behooves on the society to find ways to make the crucial work they are engaged with as seamless as possible.”

According to him, BIC has adopted a holistic approach to education in Africa to equip students with the necessary tools and knowledge from primary school all the way to university, adding: “This stems from the company’s global education commitment to improve learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025, as part of its sustainable development programme, ‘Writing the Future Together.’

‘Based on its strategy, BIC works with local schools in the communities in which it operates to fill classrooms with the necessary writing and self-expression tools. Additionally, the company works with local partners to refurbish school facilities to enhance students’ learning environments – directly impacting students and teachers alike.

“To take education beyond the classroom, BIC runs initiatives for youth to unleash their creativity and bring their education to life. The Art Master Africa competition launched in 2017, encourages youth to express themselves through art, under Africa-based themes. Winners are supported by BIC financially, as well as through exposure and collaboration opportunities. Similarly, BIC supports organizations to further inspire and motivate people with determination to express themselves – tapping into the wider education space.”