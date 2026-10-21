Dickson hails Kwankwaso at 70, praises leadership

Kwankwaso

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has congratulated the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on his 70th birthday, describing him as a symbol of visionary leadership and commitment to public service.

Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, congratulated Kwankwaso in a goodwill message titled, “70 Salvos for His Excellency, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso”.

He said the former Kano State governor had distinguished himself through years of public service, including his tenure as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, governor of Kano State and Minister of Defence.

“Happy 70th birthday to His Excellency, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a remarkable leader whose record of service as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, and several other national calls to duty have been marked by visionary leadership, integrity, and commitment to public service,” Dickson said.

The NDC leader said Kwankwaso had inspired generations through his belief in Nigeria and his contributions to the country’s development.

“You have inspired generations with your belief in Nigeria,” he added.

Dickson also said Kwankwaso’s membership of the NDC and partnership with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had strengthened hopes for a better Nigeria.

“Your membership of our great party, Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, and partnership with His Excellency Peter Obi in the presidential race has drawn more of our people into believing in the possibility of a new Nigeria where everyone is safe, prosperous, and nobody is oppressed,” he said.

The former governor wished Kwankwaso good health, peace, joy and renewed strength as he marks the milestone, expressing hope that his years ahead would contribute to building a better future for Nigerians.